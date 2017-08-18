5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is creating something special at Real Madrid

Zidane is a special man creating something even more special at Madrid.

Madrid celebrate winning La Liga

After years of staying in Barcelona’s shadows, it seems as though the figure of Madrid has enlarged to the point where the Catalans now find themselves in the darkness created by the Whites. Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid have now won seven titles in the last 19 months as they lifted the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona 5-1 over two legs.

With this, Zidane becomes Madrid’s third-most successful manager of all time, tied with Vicente del Bosque. However, what took the Spaniard four years to achieve, the Frenchman has done it under two years. He is now just behind Luis Molowny and the legendary Miguel Munoz.

Which brings us to the conclusion that the former midfield maestro is creating something very extraordinary at the Bernabeu – and here are five reasons why.

#5 A sense of family bonding

The dressing room egos at Madrid have always been a tough thing to manage for any manager that took over the Los Blancos, just ask Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez. However, with Zinedine Zidane, there is a sense of family bonding in the team as the players look willing to even shed blood for each other with Zidane placing his complete loyalty towards them.

For instance, a lot of fans wanted to see the back of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in this transfer window, but the Frenchman has kept his faith on the two forwards and has insisted their importance time and again.

As a result, Karim Benzema not only scored in the recent Clasico but also put in one of the best performances of his Madrid career. Zidane’s insistence on sticking with his existing set of players gives a joint family vibe within the club, which can only lead to good things.