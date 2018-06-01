5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane was right to leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane shocked everyone as he left his job as Real Madrid manager yesterday, but he was absolutely right in doing so.

Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid

And so it has happened. When Zinedine Zidane won his third successive Champions League title as the manager of Real Madrid, everything seemed great for the Frenchman and Madridistas.

Three Champions League titles in a row is a feat that happens rarely and Madrid were enjoying a golden era led by Zidane. However, it has to come to an end.

The legendary former French footballer put an end to his Madrid venture by announcing his resignation yesterday. It was a shocker, completely out of the blue – in a move that devastated the Madridistas.

However, once the dust settles and the fact sinks within, one can understand why Zidane did what he did – and why he was right in doing so.

#5 The cracks became visible

This is the first and foremost reason for Zidane to consider quitting his first managerial affair as a coach. The former Juventus midfielder began to realize that there some crevices that were just getting more apparent by the hour.

The lack of cohesion in Madrid’s playing style, the erratic nature in their performance in the league, the overdependence on Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring goals… these are just some of the points that may have made a home in Zidane’s mind.

“I spoke to the president to explain what I thought. I think it is the moment, for me and for the squad. I know it is a bit of a strange moment but I think it is the right moment. This is a team that should keep on winning and it needs a change for that. After three years, it needs another discourse, another working methodology, and that’s why I took this decision.”

The words bolded above perfectly depict Zidane's absolute trust in the fact that a change is required for Madrid to continue in their winning ways. He believes that his methods may have run its course and someone else - a new mind - is the need of the hour to take them forward.

Moving forward, it would have been very difficult to solve these errors with methods that actually played a part in creating them, which was what Zidane meant when he said that it was…