5 Records and Milestones Cristiano Ronaldo achieved vs Spain

Ronaldo scored a record-breaking hat-trick as Portugal drew 3-3 against Spain in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 10:39 IST
14.92K

Ronaldo scored the first ha-trick of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo scored the first hat-trick of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown that when the going gets tough, the tough get going by scoring an incredible clutch goal to complete his hat-trick and with that a valuable point for his country.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against one of the tournament’s favourites, Spain, doubled his goal tally at the FIFA World Cup. His first goal of the night made him only the fourth player in history to score in four consecutive World Cups after Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

Incredibly, Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain was the fifth goal scored in or after the 88th minute in what is proving to be an exciting World Cup so far.

In addition, Ronaldo’s goal which made the score 3-3 was his first goal from a direct free kick in a finals tournament in 45 attempts (World Cup and Euro combined) and what a moment to score it. He also became the third Portuguese player to score a hat-trick for the country at a World Cup after Eusebio (1966) and Pauleta (2002).

The Portuguese captain reached a few milestones and broke several records after completing his hat-trick and here are five of them:

#5 Scored his 51st career hat-trick

Ronaldo has scored 6 hat-tricks for Portugal
Ronaldo has scored 6 hat-tricks for Portugal

The hat-trick against Spain was Ronaldo’s 51st career hat-trick (club and country) and believe it or not, it was also the 51st hat-trick scored in World Cup history. Talk about being meant to be?

This was Ronaldo’s sixth hat-trick for Portugal with the previous five coming against Northern Ireland, Sweden, Armenia, Andorra and Faroe Islands. Against Andorra, Ronaldo scored four goals in an eventual 6-0 victory.

All of his previous hat-tricks were in the qualifying phase of a major tournament. The one against Armenia was during the qualifying stage of Euro 2016 and the remaining four the in the qualifying phase of the 2014 FIFA World Cup or the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The hat-trick against Spain is his first at the finals of an international tournament and definitely the one he will cherish the most given the occasion and the opposition.

The breakdown of his 51 career hat-tricks is as follows - 44 for Real Madrid, 6 for Portugal and 1 for Manchester United

FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10
