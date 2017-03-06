5 records Cristiano Ronaldo might never break at Real Madrid

06 Mar 2017

Breaking records at Real Madrid has been Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite pass time ever since he moved Bernabeu in 2009. The Portuguese superstar has so many records to his name in football that he hold the record for having the most number of records to his name!

Despite being at Madrid for just eight years, he has already become their top scorer. Raul scored 323 goals in 741 matches for the club while Ronaldo is already at 389 goals in just 379 - averaging 1.03 goals a game! That's just one of the 36 Real Madrid records to his name already.

For a player like Ronaldo, breaking records is just like scoring in a match. But there are some records he might never be able to break. Here are 5 top records he might just not be able to break at Bernabeu:

#5 - Oldest player to play for Real Madrid in La Liga

Ferenc Puskás holds the record for the oldest player to ever play for Real Madrid. He was 38 years and 233 days old when he played his last match for the Los Blancos.

Ronaldo is currently 32 years and 32 days old. At this age, you can't expect him to see on top of his game beyond 2020. When the 2019/20 season gets over, he will be 35 years, three months & 27 days old.

To break the Puskas record of being the oldest player ever for Madrid, Cristiano will have to play for them on September 27th, 2023. His current contract at Bernabeu expires in 2021 and will have to sign another 3-year contract to break this record.