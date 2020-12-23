5 records Lionel Messi broke in 2020

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to have ever graced the football field with a pair of cleats. An absolute wizard on the field, the Argentine's struck an incomparable relationship with the football and when he speaks to it, it listens.

Suffice to say Lionel Messi is the closest thing we've seen to magic. He has hit a rough patch this season, only by his own high standards of course, but he has still had a spectacular year all around and made it to the top three in the FIFA Best Men's Player Awards.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five records that Lionel Messi broke this year.

#5 First player in Spanish football history to register 500 wins

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi has been the face of La Liga for a decade and a half now. He shared that honour with Cristiano Ronaldo for a major chunk of it but perhaps no player has made as much of an impact in the Spanish top-flight as Lionel Messi has.

This year, Lionel Messi became the first player in Spanish top-flight history to register 500 wins in his career. He did so when Barcelona beat Leganes back in January in the 2019-20 season.

That is how solid his habit of winning is. That's why Lionel Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Ballon d'Ors, just in case you were wondering.

Lionel Messi reaches 500 Barcelona wins.



Three Barcelona legends. pic.twitter.com/DmQXxLBfYt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2020

#4 Lionel Messi has the record for scoring against the most number of sides in the Champions League

Lionel Messi is a different beast in the Champions League

We are blessed to have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing at the peak of their powers. Even better, their rivalry whilst Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid was a thing of epic proportions.

Ronaldo has since moved on and is now breaking records in the Serie A. But the two still lock horns in the Champions League. Now Lionel Messi has moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and broken the record for scoring against the most number of sides in the UEFA Champions League.

Leo Messi has scored against 36 different sides in the UEFA Champions League. He has also netted against sides from 16 different countries. Cristiano Ronaldo is close behind, and has scored against 33 different sides in the Champions League.

🎯 16 players have scored 36 or more @ChampionsLeague goals.



🤯 Lionel Messi has scored against 36 different @ChampionsLeague teams.



🐐 Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/hd4tX3QiY4 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 20, 2020