5 records set by Lionel Messi in 2019

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Lionel Messi ackowledging the appluase of the crowd

Lionel Messi had a fabulous goal-scoring 2019, notching up 50 or more goals for club and country for the second time in as many years. The diminutive Argentinian's haul of exactly 50 goals scored during the year was only surpassed by Bayern Munich's prolific marksman Robert Lewandowski who scored 54. The only low point of Messi's prolific year was the 2019 Copa America campaign in Brazil where the Argentina captain's measly return of 1 goal in 6 games coincided with his side's indifferent displays as the Albiceleste lost to eventual winners Brazil in the semifinals.

You may also like: Who has been the more prolific scorer in 2019 - Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski?

An injury meant that Messi had a belated start to 2019-20 season, but it was not too long before the Barcelona captain hit his stride and created new landmarks. Successive La Liga hat-tricks at home against Celta de Vigo and Real Mallorca respectively saw Messi equal and then break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 34 La Liga hat-tricks. Let us view the top-5 records set or equalled by Lionel Messi during the year 2019.

#1: Win a record-tying 6 Pichichi awards

Lionel Messi is captaining Barcelona for the second season this year

Scoring over 30 goals in La Liga season for the third consecutive season, Messi's haul of 36 Liga goals during 2018-19 saw Barcelona win a 4th Spanish top-flight in 5 seasons. In the process, Messi won his 6th Pichichi award (top-scorer in La Liga season), which equalled Telmo Zarra's record set in 1952-53.

6⃣ Leo Messi equals Telmo Zarra as the player with the most Pichichi awards ⚽

🏆2009/2010

🏆2011/2012

🏆2012/2013

🏆2016/2017

🏆2017/2018

🏆2018/2019 pic.twitter.com/HFW1jKQAkz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2019

It marked the 8th time in 10 seasons that he scored 30 or more goals in a Spanish season. Messi, along with Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to score 40 or more goals in a Liga season on 3 occasions apiece. Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga season, scoring a staggering tally of 50 goals in the 2011-12 edition of the competition.

1 / 3 NEXT