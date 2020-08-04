5 Relegated players who could return to the Premier League this summer

After a much longer campaign than anyone could’ve anticipated, the 2019-20 Premier League season is finally over. And following this, it’s time to say goodbye to Norwich City, Watford and Bournemouth, who were all relegated to the EFL Championship.

Despite suffering relegation, the truth is that all three sides have plenty of excellent, Premier League level players. That means that the vultures will already be circling the carcasses of these three teams, looking to bolster their own ranks before the 2020-21 Premier League campaign begins in just over a month.

With that in mind, here are 5 relegated players who could be in for a quick return to the Premier League.

#1 Max Aarons (Norwich)

Max Aarons impressed in his first Premier League season despite Norwich's problems

Norwich finished bottom of the Premier League and conceded 75 goals – the most in the competition. It, therefore, seems strange that bigger clubs would be looking at some of their defenders. However, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey, and Max Aarons have all been linked with quick moves back to the Premier League this summer.

Of the three, it seems like right-back Aarons is the most likely to make the jump. Despite the Canaries’ leaky backline, the 20-year-old performed admirably throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Aarons played in 36 of the Canaries’ 38 games and proved to be adept in all areas. He scored highly in terms of defensive statistics, and also proved to be dangerous going forward, too. Sure, he didn’t score any goals and only registered one assist, but Norwich’s poor form in front of goal could perhaps be blamed for that.

In terms of a potential destination, reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur have been the most common. Aarons himself has been coy about any move to North London, but it’d definitely make sense for him. After all, a move to Spurs would allow the 20-year-old to work with a renowned defensive coach in Jose Mourinho.

Either way, it seems highly likely that we’ll see this talented youngster back in the Premier League next season.

#2 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Callum Wilson is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League

Once considered one of the Premier League’s most outstanding strikers, Callum Wilson’s struggles in front of goal this season may have contributed to Bournemouth’s eventual relegation. The 28-year old only managed eight goals in 35 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign. He didn’t score a single goal following the season’s restart in June.

However, with 41 Premier League goals to his name over the last five seasons, Wilson is a proven top-level goalscorer. That means that he’d be a tempting signing for a number of Premier League contenders, from sides chasing a European spot all the way down to potential strugglers.

And the likelihood is that Wilson himself will want to move on from Bournemouth, too. With four England caps to his name, he’ll probably still have an eye on a squad spot for next summer’s European Championships. But to do that, he’ll almost certainly need a season of Premier League football behind him.

The striker has thus far been linked with moves to Tottenham, West Ham United and Newcastle United. Initially, it was suggested that he had a £10m release clause in his contract, but that’s somewhat of a question mark. Sky Sports has recently reported that the Cherries will look for a fee of £20m for him.

Even at £20m though, Wilson would almost certainly be a smart buy for any Premier League side. It seems almost impossible that he’ll begin the 2020-21 campaign at Bournemouth.