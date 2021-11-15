5 replacements for Fernando Santos as Portugal manager

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has come under intense scrutiny following his team's disappointing defeat to Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers on Sunday. Santos saw his team stunned 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz by the inspired visitors. A draw would have sufficed for Portugal to qualify for the showpiece tournament as group winners.

Following their loss, Portugal conceded top spot to Serbia in Group A, and will now need to tread the treacherous playoff route to seal their spot in Qatar. Santos' men now have a mountain to climb to make it into next year's World Cup. They'll now take on one of the group runner-ups in a two-legged playoff tie earl next year

Considering the pedigree of stars in Portugal's squad, it is highly disappointing to see them drop to the playoffs. That makes it easy to understand why many are furious with head coach Fernando Santos for failing to bring the best out of the team.

In fact, the tactician's job is on the line at the moment. It won't be a surprise if he gets dismissed anytime soon, especially if his team fails to navigate the playoffs.

As the gaffer continues to fight for his future, here's a look at five managers who could replace Santos should he end up losing his job:

#5 Ruben Amorim

The tactical genius behind Sporting's brilliant form this season.

One of the youngest managers in European football right now, Ruben Amorim is doing wonders with Sporting Lisbon. The 36-year-old's team has arguably been the most impressive in the Portuguese top flight this season, sitting atop the table alongside Porto, with 28 points from 11 games.

“We have to apologise. Everyone's disappointed But my team will be at the World Cup in Qatar, that is a guarantee.” - Fernando Santos



Amorim introduced himself to the football world when he led SC Braga to the Portuguese League Cup in the 2019-20 campaign. He joined Sporting Lisbon last year, and has already led them to the Primera Liga title, Portuguese Cup and Super Cup.

#4 Andre Villas-Boas

One of the popular options to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal boss.

Andre Villas-Boas has enjoyed a remarkable managerial career, working with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Zenit, Porto and Olympique Marseille. The tactician has won many honours, including the Europa League and domestic trophies across Portugal and Russia.

Villas-Boas is a popular figure in Portugal, thanks to his impressive spell with FC Porto, with whom he won the domestic treble in 2010-11. It certainly won't be a surprise if he becomes the next manager of Portugal.

