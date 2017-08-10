Five realistic replacements for Ousmane Dembele

Dembele looks certain to move to Barcelona, but who could Dortmund get to replace him?

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 19:13 IST

Mor could be an ideal replacement for Dembele

Borussia Dortmund bought Ousmane Dembele just last summer from Rennes, but it looks like they’re going to have to offload the Frenchman already, with Barcelona heavily interested in the talented youngster.

Although Dortmund would ideally like to keep Dembele, the player will want to move to Barcelona, and they will still receive over £100 million for the 20-year-old. This will mean at least £85 million profit on a player they only bought last summer, and plenty of money to re-invest.

Here we look at five possible replacements for Dembele, should the deal to Barcelona go through:

#5 Emre Mor

Look no further than the bench. Emre Mor could be a solid replacement for Dembele. The young Turkish international is a very talented 20-year-old and could certainly replace the Frenchman in attacking midfield.

Mor moved to Dortmund just a year ago but spent most of his time on the bench. This is not due to him not being good enough, but more because of his inexperience at the highest level. He’s only 20 years old, but with Dembele very likely to leave, it may be Mor’s time to step up.

In his brief appearances for Dortmund, Mor has shown what he is capable of. He’s very small, but his balance, strength and trickery make him extremely hard to deal with. With Dortmund's new coach Peter Bosz placing an emphasis on youth development, it will be no surprise to see him give Mor the chance to play week in week out.