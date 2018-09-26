5 replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United

It was a shocking result last night for the Red Devils when they were knocked out by Frank Lampard led Derby County on penalties after the scoreline reflected 2-2 after 90 minutes. Derby scored 8 penalties while Manchester United could only manage 7.

The apprentice in Lampard prevailed over his Master Mourinho as the latter has been in deep turmoil in the last 48 hours due to a difficult row with Frenchman and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Just before the game, Mourinho apparently told the Press, that Pogba won't be captaining the United side again in any game because he was very upset with his performance last week against Wolves, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw, which United was expected to win easily. Later, Pogba was also dropped from the team for the Derby clash.

Post-match reports have surfaced that Pogba has told United CEO Ed Woodward and Manager Mourinho that he wants to leave United. As the transfer saga of Pogba leaving Manchester United heads to an ultimatum, let's look at 5 possible replacements for the Frenchman!

#5 Frenkie De Jong (Ajax)

The Dutch midfielder would be one of the best signings United could ever make this winter or next season. De Jong can defend, he can attack, and he can hold the midfield very well, making him one of the most lucrative box to box players in the current era.

With Manchester United and Real Madrid chasing the 21-year-old sometime now, Ajax would be wary of the interest as well as the player, and there is no doubt both the European giants would be bidding for him in the next transfer window.

Considering Pogba will definitely leave United in the next transfer window, United probably need De Jong more than Madrid do.

