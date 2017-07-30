5 replacements for Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool

These 5 players are ideally suited to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona

The future of Philippe Coutinho has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian playmaker. While Klopp is adamant about Coutinho staying at Merseyside for the foreseeable future, stranger things have happened in football and it will not come as a shock to anyone if the little magician does indeed end up moving to Barcelona in this transfer window.

Replacing Coutinho will be extremely tough for Liverpool. The 25-year-old's passing, dribbling and vision are hard to replicate and it will be no easy task for Klopp should the Brazilian leave the Premier League this season. However, these 5 players could soften the blow and perform a similar job to that of Liverpool's 'number 10'.

Let us take a look at 5 possible replacements for Coutinho at Liverpool:

#5 Emil Forsberg

Liverpool have been chasing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita throughout this transfer window, but an ideal replacement for Coutinho would be his teammate Emil Forsberg.

Voted Swedish midfielder of the year in 2014 and 2016, RB Leipzig winger, Emil Forsberg has taken the Bundesliga by storm with his stunning and technically accomplished performances. The versatile winger is blessed with plenty of trickery, dribbling skills and excellent vision to pick out passes. Also, one of the best set-piece takers in world football at the moment, Forsberg has been linked with plenty of top clubs across Europe

With 8 goals and 19 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances, Forsberg along with teammates Naby Keita and Timo Werner are the undoubted superstars of this impressive German side. A player very similar in style to Coutinho, Forsberg could thrive under Klopp in the Premier League.