5 replacements for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 17:24 IST

It's a shocker! Zinedine Zidane has announced that he is leaving Real Madrid after a magical 2 and a half year spell at the club.

"I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him. The team needs to continue winning and needs a change," said the three-time Champions League winner.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez also had this to say: "I would've liked to have convinced him to stay but I know what he's like.," Perez said. "It has been completely unexpected. It has been impossible to convince him. Real will be his home forever."

Now, it's going to be a tough time for Real Madrid to find a suitable replacement! Here are five managers they could target.

#5 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea is in doubt. The board and the fans are not happy with him and he is bound to be replaced this summer.

The Italian is a brilliant coach and can do amazing things if backed properly. Real Madrid have the players he needs and will get him the ones he asks for as well.

His style of football will reflect well and won't be defensive like it was in his 2nd year at Chelsea. The 3-5-2 formation can do wonders at the Bernabeu and bring beautiful football along with the trophies.

That is the formation he wanted to implement at Chelsea during his 2nd season but did not get the players he wanted. Had he got the ones he wanted, The Blues would not have finished outside the Top 4.

They could have put on a better show in the Champions League too. The manager had to opt to play defensive in a lot of games as he could not match the opponents.

The fans were clearly unhappy with this and wanted his sacked a lot of times during the season. His constant cribbing about transfers in the press conferences made it worse for him and the board was also not on his side in the end.