5 replacements for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Manchester United are widely expected to witness a midfield exodus this summer, and Nemanja Matic could be one of the first names out the door. The 33-year-old Serbian midfielder will be out of contract next year and is already one of the lowest-valued players (£5.5 million) in the current Red Devils squad.

Three years ago today, Nemanja Matic with that last-minute strike to complete the comeback vs Crystal Palace. The goal was later voted as our goal of the season Three years ago today, Nemanja Matic with that last-minute strike to complete the comeback vs Crystal Palace. The goal was later voted as our goal of the season 🚀https://t.co/4tjQyheWfp

Nemanja Matic's Manchester United tenure is the longest of his club career

The defensive midfielder joined Manchester United nearly five years ago, back in 2017, from Chelsea for £40 million. Matic has made 180 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, the highest of his career for a single club, scoring four goals and registering nine assists.

The former Benfica star has, however, failed to win a trophy during his time in Manchester.

If he does end up leaving the club, the Serbian is unlikely to be alone. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Donny Van de Beek and Juan Mata could all potentially join him on the way out of Old Trafford. Matic's exit, though, would be a particularly big blow as Manchester United already have a huge hole in their defensive midfield.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could replace Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford:

#5 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolves' Ruben Neves (L) in action against Paul Pogba.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfield maestro Ruben Neves is one of the best players outside of the Premier League's top-six teams. The 25-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but United chose not to match Wolves' reported £40milling asking price.

With 24 goals and 16 assists in 204 games for Wolves, Neves boasts significant experience in English football. He has completed 64 successful tackles so far this season, the seventh-highest in the Premier League. The Portuguese international is also an excellent long-passer of the ball and is a scoring threat from distance as well.

Tim Spiers @TimSpiers Neves picks up the ball 20 yards out, advances into the box, clicks yes on the 'you must be at least 18 to view this page' button and dinks a top end filth chip over Foster and into the net. The noise from the South Bank is after 9pm so it's OK. Ecstasy. Neves picks up the ball 20 yards out, advances into the box, clicks yes on the 'you must be at least 18 to view this page' button and dinks a top end filth chip over Foster and into the net. The noise from the South Bank is after 9pm so it's OK. Ecstasy.

Wolves are currently flying in the league, with Neves playing a crucial role, and are on course to secure European football next season. Bruno Lage's men are currently seventh in the table, with 46 points from 29 games.

If they do secure qualification for next season's UEFA Europa League, it is difficult to see Wolves being willing to part ways with one of their best players.

#4 Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig)

Amadou Haidara in action for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig's 24-year-old Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara was the first player Manchester United were linked with after the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim boss.

The German manager spent an extended period as the director of football for the Red Bull football group between 2012 and 2019. During that spell, he also managed RB Leipzig for two separate stints. Rangnick's familiarity with the club could help facilitate any potential deal.

Haidara moved from RB Salzburg to Leipzig for €20 million back in 2019. He has made 193 appearances for the two Red Bull group clubs, scoring and assisting 24 times apiece.

Known for his tough tackling and driving runs through midfield, the Mali international's industry, energy and off-ball work rate are exactly what United are missing. Transfermarkt values Haidara at £21.5million, although Leipzig could demand a higher fee since he is under contract until 2025.

#3 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (R) tackles Bruno Fernandes (L, #18) of Manchester United.

England defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips is probably Leeds United's most important player. The 26-year-old has missed over half the season (16 games and counting) so far with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

His absence is the main reason Leeds find themselves precariously close to the relegation zone as they sit 16th in the standings with just 26 points from 29 games.

Even if Leeds do stay up, they will face an uphill battle to keep hold of Phillips, who is entering his prime. The midfielder has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring 14 times and assisting 13 goals. His passing between the lines, work rate and ability to break play up in the middle of the park are his best attributes.

Valued at £36million, Phillips commands a significant asking price but is also the perfect shield for an underperforming Manchester United defense.

#2 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi (L) of Leicester City grapples with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.

As far as pure defensive midfielders are concerned, Manchester United will find it hard to do much better than Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

The 25-year-old Nigerian midfield destroyer is arguably the best ball-winner in the Premier League. Since the Foxes signed him from Genk for £17 million in 2017, Ndidi has finished in the league's top five for successful tackles every season.

This includes two successive campaigns in 2017-18 (138) and 2018-19 (143) where he had the most successful tackles in the entire league. If that wasn't enough, he had the second-most interceptions in the 2018-19 league season and the third-highest in the 2019-20 campaign.

The only concerns surrounding Ndidi are his history of muscular injuries and his relatively limited ability on the ball. However, he has displayed significant improvement as a forward-thinking passer since arriving at Leicester.

The Foxes have endured a disastrous season and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League group stages. After two consecutive fifth-place finishes, they are currently 12th in the league, which would mark their worst finish since the 2016-17 season.

It would not be a surprise if some of the Foxes' most highly-rated players, such as Ndidi, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, leave the club this summer. Valued at £54million, Ndidi will not come cheap, though.

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Manchester United target Declan Rice is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

Any Premier League club would be delighted to have West Ham United star Declan Rice. Such has been his influence on the Hammers this season. The 23-year-old Englishman, who captains the Hammers on a regular basis, is already close to the complete package.

Rice's imposing frame and driving runs with the ball from deep are complemented by his leadership, sharp reading of the game and tough tackling. He has made 181 appearances for West Ham across all competitions, scoring and assisting nine times apiece, while also representing England on 27 occasions.

While there is little doubt that Rice is the right man for United, signing him is another matter.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Declan Rice is on #mufc ’s list alongside other big clubs. West Ham want more than 85/90 million for him, it will not be an easy negotiation. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] Declan Rice is on #mufc’s list alongside other big clubs. West Ham want more than 85/90 million for him, it will not be an easy negotiation. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

Reports claimed that West Ham United wanted £80 million for Rice last summer, and their valuation will only increase after his impressive displays this season. There is also the question of whether the Red Devils are currently an upgrade from the Hammers in the first place.

David Moyes' side are right behind fifth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table and trail Rangnick's troops by just two points. If the Red Devils fail to secure qualification into the UEFA Champions League, it is difficult to see Rice making what would seem like a sideways move.

Manchester United also need to add a striker, a wing-back and a couple of midfielders to their squad. It is too early to tell whether their incoming manager will be willing to splurge close to £100 million on just one player.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra