5 replacements for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has been a fantastic servant for Liverpool since sealing a move to the Merseyside club from Hoffenheim in 2015. The Brazilian attacker reinvented himself as a false 9 under Jurgen Klopp and played a pivotal role in the club's success in the past two seasons.

However, his lack of goals in recent months has become a bit of a problem for the reigning Premier League champions. While Firmino's link-up play and movement off the ball is as good as anyone's in the business, he has fluffed his lines in front of goals too many times for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool's torrid Premier League title defense has been one of the stories of the season, with the Reds struggling with injuries and inconsistency. All things considered, it goes without saying that Firmino has been one of their biggest disappointments, with the Brazilian failing to hit the heights he did in the 2018-19 campaign.

Liverpool face crucial Roberto Firmino decision this summer

Roberto Firmino Liverpool exit makes no sense after Luis Suarez mistake and Barcelona warning#LFC https://t.co/PRhRwHrfR0 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 28, 2021

Klopp's faith in the 29-year-old is unwavering, with the German tactician defending his #9 several times this season. However, Liverpool have to evolve this summer to build another great team, and Firmino's place in the starting XI is not as secure as it once was.

The Reds are reportedly set to enter the transfer market to sign another attacker in the coming months, with Firmino dividing opinion as the focal point of the attack and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane approaching their 30s.

Diogo Jota has enjoyed a stunning start to his Liverpool career, but it has been suggested that the Reds will sign another attacker to add to their existing options this summer. As a result, the Portuguese winger has not been considered as an option.

On that note, here are five players Jurgen Klopp could turn to this summer to replace Roberto Firmino.

Advertisement

#5 Patson Daka | Red Bull Salzburg

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Another prodigious talent who has reaped the rewards of RB Salzburg's scouting system and trust in youth players, Patson Daka has taken his game to the next level after the departure of Erling Haaland. The Zambian striker has been in brilliant form in front of goal this season and has already notched up 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Jesse Marsch's side.

Stylistically, Daka might not be the ideal candidate to replace Firmino. However, his goalscoring record makes for stunning reading and the 22-year-old's game could reach new heights if he's surrounded by better players.

Liverpool reportedly have a fantastic relationship with RB Salzburg — with players like Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino representing both clubs in recent seasons — and will look to raid the Austrian champions for their prized asset at the end of the season.

#4 Memphis Depay | Lyon

Advertisement

Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Memphis Depay could prove to be an intriguing option for Liverpool, with the Dutchman set to be out of contract at the end of the current season. Lyon are working hard to extend his deal, but it remains likely that he'll find a new club in the coming months, with Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Memphis' failed stint with Manchester United is sure to be on the back of his head if he's offered a return to England, with the Dutchman indicating several times that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

⭕️ Memphis Depay linked



⭕️ Erling Haaland latest



⭕️ Gini Wijnaldum wanted



Latest #LFC transfer rumours and gossip below ⤵️https://t.co/jkRCsd6Qsp pic.twitter.com/qHwPgC6kdS — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 1, 2021

His versatility and the fact that he'd join on a free transfer could appeal to the Liverpool hierarchy. Furthermore, Depay has matured over the years and become a reliable player for club and country. Under a manager of Klopp's caliber, he could kick on further take the Premier League by storm in his second stint in the country.

1 / 2 NEXT