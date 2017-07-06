5 replacements for Santi Cazorla that Arsenal should consider

Who could succeed Santi Cazorla - Arsenal's most important player in the tactical sense?

Santi Cazorla: Arsenal’s midfield maestro

When Arsenal signed Santi Cazorla from Malaga, it was the start of something beautiful. The Spaniard was unfortunate to be born in the same era as Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, David Silva, Xavi Hernandez and the likes, as he would have been one of the stars of the Spanish national team were it not for those guys.

With Arsenal, however, it is a completely different story as he has been one of their best players ever since joining the club. While Ozil and Alexis Sanchez might be the stars of the team, it is Cazorla who keeps the tempo ticking as he gives life to Arsene Wenger’s system.

Unfortunately, however, injuries have hampered his career over the past couple of seasons and with no return date on the horizon, with some reports suggesting that he might be out for the rest of the year, the Gunners should look for alternatives.

And here are five of them.

#5 Naby Keita

Whenever Cazorla is not fit and doesn’t play on the pitch, Arsenal lack a midfielder who could gift the forwards with creativity from deep. While Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain is talented, he is not someone who could set the temp from the deep and provide the necessary creativity from there just yet.

But Naby Keita can – and he is pretty damn good at it.

Indeed, if a list of the most underrated midfielders is compiled, Keita would certainly be on it – although the constant links with Liverpool have made him somewhat famous. RB Leipzig were the surprise package of Bundesliga, finishing second ahead of Borussia Dortmund, and Keita was the architect of the Leipzig’s dream season.

A midfielder in the Santi Cazorla mould, at his best, Keita can do everything, just like Cazorla as a holding playmaker does. Keita is a good dribbler who can get out of tight spaces, has the vision to make deadly passes and the tenacity to shield the defence. And, like Cazorla, he is short and lacks aerial ability.

He is the all-round package and he will be a great signing should Arsenal nab him from under Liverpool’s nose.