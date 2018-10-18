6 set of players you never knew were teammates

The world of football is flaky and fast. The greatest of players grind and rise through the ranks, and we notice them only after they have established themselves as heavyweights in their respective leagues. Sometimes, the intriguing journeys of these professional footballers coincide.

The game has provided some interesting crossovers over the years, one of which includes two goalkeepers now considered among the top ten shot-stoppers in the world.

Let us have a look at some of the players who were once teammates.

#1 Ederson and Jan Oblak (Rio Ave)

Ederson and Oblak represented Rio Ave

Portuguese outfit, Rio Ave, in 2012/13 had two of the best goalkeepers in the world right now in their squad. The club had an 18-year-old Ederson in their ranks and took 19-year-old Oblak on loan from Benfica – the club that would eventually replace the Slovenian with his former club-mate.

Oblak won the war for Rio Ave's place in the starting XI, playing 31 games to Ederson's eight as the Vilacondenses finished sixth in the Primeira Liga.

Both keepers grew in stature the following campaign; Oblak back at Benfica, and Ederson assuming more responsibility at Rio Ave. Atletico Madrid snapped up Oblak for a bargain €16m in 2014, and Benfica took Ederson for a cut-price €500k one summer later. Two years later he was Manchester City – for €40m.

#2 Thierry Henry and John Arne Riise (Monaco)

Henry once played side by side with his PL rival!

The duo was once on the same side, though, having both represented Monaco in the late 1990s. Henry and Riise were opponents during their time in the Premier League; the former moving to Arsenal, and the latter following him to England two years later with Liverpool.

Riise arrived from Aalesund in Henry’s fifth and final professional season at the Stade Louis II, when the principality club finished fourth in France’s 1998/99 Division 1. They first played together as substitutes in a September 1998 league win over Le Havre, turning out for Jean Tigana’s star-studded Monaco side that featured the likes of Fabien Barthez, Lilian Thuram, Ludovic Giuly, David Trezeguet and Salif Diao.

Henry left for Juventus midway through that season, while Riise stayed put until 2001.

