5 shocking omissions from the 2018 Ballon d'Or shortlist

Ballon d’Or award gets a lot of attention these days. Arguably the biggest individual award in football, it is an annual football award given by France football since 1956. It was dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past 10 years. The duo has lifted five awards each in the past decade.

Coming on to 2018, the 30-man shortlist for the award was announced throughout the day on Monday. As expected, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, and Antoine Griezmann made it to the shortlist.

There were some surprising inclusions on the list with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema named in the final 30. But, the omissions of some of the players have raised a lot of eyebrows. Though they aren’t the front-runners for the award, they at least deserve to be in the shortlist.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 shocking omissions from the 2018 Ballon d’Or shortlist.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Though he hasn’t won any silverware, the former Borussia Dortmund star is one of the most prolific strikers in world football right now. Having made his move to the Emirates this January, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 14 goals and assisted five more in just 19 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

The 29-year-old was exceptional for Borussia Dortmund as well with 13 goals and three assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances. The Gabon international has also scored six goals in European competitions for Dortmund and Arsenal, making it a total of 33 goals and eight assists since the start of 2017/18 campaign.

