5 signings that dramatically changed Barcelona's fortunes

Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have attracted the greats of the game for several years. Some of the finest players in football have made the Nou Camp their home over the last 122 years.

Many of these players created a huge impact at the club courtesy of their iconic performances and achievements.

Of the many adored by Barca fans, some have etched a spot forever in the hearts of Nou Camp fans. These stars not just shined for the club, but did so under special circumstances.

These players joined the club during their toughest phases and managed to help the club transition to better days. In this article, we'll discuss five such players who shone for the club in their dark days.

#5 Laszlo Kubala

Laszlo Kubala joined Barcelona in 1950 after fleeing his home country of Hungary. He arrived at the club during a crisis but helped them overcome their struggles to make them a dominant Spanish force again.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



His arrival ushered in a golden age for Barça, helping the team win everything, including the Five Cups from 1951-1953.



(3/10) Although Kubala signed with Barça in June of 1950, he didn't make his official debut until April of 1951 due to bureaucratic red tape.His arrival ushered in a golden age for Barça, helping the team win everything, including the Five Cups from 1951-1953.(3/10) Although Kubala signed with Barça in June of 1950, he didn't make his official debut until April of 1951 due to bureaucratic red tape.His arrival ushered in a golden age for Barça, helping the team win everything, including the Five Cups from 1951-1953.(3/10) ↕️ https://t.co/qckuqFH0Jz

Courtesy of Kubala's goal-scoring spree, the Catalan giants won the league, Copa del Rey, the Super Cup, Latin Cup, Copa Martini and Rossi in the same season in 1952. Kubala spent 11 years at the Nou Camp, winning 13 trophies at the club.

He scored 146 goals in 212 appearances for the club.

#4 Hristo Stoichkov

Stoichkov enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona

He had two spells with Barcelona. He joined the club for the first time from CSKA Sofia in 1990. Stoichkov spent five seasons at the club, before joining Parma in 1995. He returned to the club after 12 months and spent another 18 months at Barcelona. The club legend then re-joined CSKA Sofia in January 1998.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



🗣️: "Xavi, I applaud you for not taking him to the game, because this locker room deserves respect, 121 years of history deserve respect and if he doesn't show it, get out." 🎙️| Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona legend) told TUDN on Dembélé🗣️: "Xavi, I applaud you for not taking him to the game, because this locker room deserves respect, 121 years of history deserve respect and if he doesn't show it, get out." #FCB 🎙️| Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona legend) told TUDN on Dembélé🗣️: "Xavi, I applaud you for not taking him to the game, because this locker room deserves respect, 121 years of history deserve respect and if he doesn't show it, get out." #FCB https://t.co/yIL9aVbq3j

The winger was an integral member of the club's first Champions league crown in 1992. He helped the Blaugrana to five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, six Spanish Super Cups and four UEFA Super Cups.

He recorded an impressive 117 goals and 25 assists in 255 appearances for the Catalan giants.

#3 Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan formed arguably the deadliest attacking trio in football history during his time at Barcelona

Despite having a good squad before signing Luis Suarez, the club returned empty-handed in the 2013-14 season. Things changed quickly once they signed Suarez.

He formed a formidable partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar, dominating Spain and Europe for the next few years.

He registered 25 goals and 23 assists in the 2014-15 season, including netting one strike in the Champions League final against Juventus. Suarez went on to score 195 goals and laying down 113 assists in 283 games.

#2 Ronaldinho

The Brazilian was totally unplayable during his time at Barcelona

Barcelona were in a poor state in the early 2000s. The team badly needed a messiah to lift them from their troubles. In the process of getting elected as club president in 2003, Joan Laporta promised fans he would sign David Beckham from Manchester United if he got the job.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes



Ronaldinho saved our market back then & after that, he brought Barça to the Top.



He's the only Player in Football history to win:

-Champions League.

-World Cup.

-Ballon d'or.



One of a kind. Ronaldinho: "When I signed for Barcelona they needed happiness & I needed Barça."Ronaldinho saved our market back then & after that, he brought Barça to the Top.He's the only Player in Football history to win:-Champions League.-World Cup.-Ballon d'or.One of a kind. Ronaldinho: "When I signed for Barcelona they needed happiness & I needed Barça."🔸Ronaldinho saved our market back then & after that, he brought Barça to the Top. 🔹He's the only Player in Football history to win:-Champions League.-World Cup.-Ballon d'or. One of a kind. https://t.co/oG8AEQWpX8

Unfortunately, the plan was squandered by Real Madrid, who ended up signing the Englishman. Laporta instead compensated by bringing in Ronaldinho. It was seen as a backup alternative.

However, the Brazilian went on to become a club legend and a much bigger hit than Beckham did at Real Madrid.

He led the club to five honors in his five-year stint. It included one Champions League crown, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups. He also won the FIFA Player of the Year award twice and the Ballon d'Or once during his stay at the club.

#1 Johan Cruyff

Arguably the most influential figure in the club's history

Johan Cruyff delivered for Barcelona both as a player and as a manager. The Dutch genius joined the club for the first time from Ajax in 1973. He helped the Catalans break down Real Madrid's dominance in La Liga.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



As a player too, he is regarded as one of the best in history! Today, one of the most influential persons in FC Barcelona's and football history, THE GREAT JOHAN CRUYFF, would have celebrated his 74th birthday!As a player too, he is regarded as one of the best in history! Today, one of the most influential persons in FC Barcelona's and football history, THE GREAT JOHAN CRUYFF, would have celebrated his 74th birthday!As a player too, he is regarded as one of the best in history! 💙❤ https://t.co/ZnbsQjVysV

Cryuff then took charge as manager between 1988-1996, leading them to their first Champions League triumph in 1992. He also inspired the club to four La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups as head coach.

Edited by Diptanil Roy