5 signings that dramatically changed Liverpool's fortunes

Liverpool are a footballing institution. The Reds boast a reputation of being one of the best teams, not only in English football but the world. The Reds have enjoyed rich and varied success, enjoying the privilege of being home to some of the best players of the beautiful game.

However, not all of Liverpool’s history has been characterized by glorious title wins and stunning cup runs. Over the club’s long history, the Reds have had to endure sticky patches that have seen them struggle to assert themselves as much as they would’ve liked.

A manager is only as good as the tools at his disposal, and in hard times, the Reds have resorted to signing players to help sort out the positions that they struggled in.

Some of these signings didn’t work out for the Reds, with their Anfield legacy being poor with little to remember. However, some players changed the trajectory of the club and helped lead the team to greater heights with their performances and personalities.

So, without further ado, here are five signings that changed the illustrious Merseyside outfit’s fortunes:

#5 Emile Heskey | Liverpool legend

Growing up and graduating with the Leicester City academy, Emile Heskey's potential showed in droves, and Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier was quick to sign him. It was a controversial £11 million transfer fee back in 2000, and many questioned the star's ability to score goals for the Reds. However, he quickly put an end to the questions.

After spending just four years at Anfield, the star scored 60 goals in 223 appearances, winning the UEFA Super Cup and five other trophies with the club. His best season with Liverpool saw the star score 22 goals and lift three trophies. Heskey was a strong striker, and his ability to hold up the ball came in handy for the Reds' other attackers, like Robbie Fowler, to flourish.

#4 James Milner | Liverpool star

It's somewhat of a miracle these days to see a 36-year-old footballer actively playing on the biggest stages in European football. However, James Milner and his renowned versatility have been crucial to Liverpool's recent successes. The star played for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and even Manchester City before settling down to finish with a brilliant career at Anfield.

He joined the Reds on a free transfer in 2015 and has since remained an important player for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. So far, he has made 280 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 26 goals.

His ability to play in nearly any position has saved the club during injury crises, and he continues to provide important cover for the side. This season, he has played 19 EPL games, and he doesn't look ready to slow down.

#3 Luis Suarez | Liverpool legend

It's very difficult to find a list of Liverpool's very best signings without seeing Luis Suarez's name. Admittedly, the star would go on to join Barcelona, where he became one of the best players in the world, but his skill shone during his time at Anfield.

Suarez spent five seasons at Ajax, scoring 111 goals in just 159 games, and he joined the Reds to repeat a similar feat.

Although he spent just four years at the club, his goalscoring and brilliance in the final third left Liverpool fans in excitement. His final season at the club saw the star score 31 goals in just 33 EPL appearances, and this feat would send Barca hunting for his signature.

In total, Suarez managed 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds, cementing himself as one of the best strikers Anfield has ever seen.

#2 Jordan Henderson | Liverpool star

Jordan Henderson has spent so long at the club, you'll be forgiven for thinking he came through the Reds' academy. The England international has become a legendary player for Liverpool, having joined from Sunderland over a decade ago.

Despite managerial changes over the years, Henderson has flourished, become a leader, and has guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title in decades.

Henderson has remained a key member of the Reds' squad under Jurgen Klopp, having garnered over 400 appearances over the years. His presence at Anfield has been crucial to the club's successes, with the star winning six trophies in just over a decade.

Now 31, the youngster that joined Liverpool has become a leader, taking over Steven Gerrard's captaincy and steadfastly guiding the club to greater heights.

#1 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool star

Currently stalled contract negotiations between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have taken up many of the headlines surrounding the star. However, he arguably remains the best signing Anfield has ever seen in recent history.

Joining Jurgen Klopp's side for a club-record transfer fee, the star immediately set off on a goalscoring spree that stunned the rest of the Premier League.

44 goals in 52 games for the Reds in his debut season gave Salah immediate legendary status at the club, but the next four years would only bring more success.

His goalscoring helped the club win the Premier League in 2020, a year after he guided the club to win the Champions League trophy. A total of five trophies in his five years at the club is a solid return on the Reds' investment, and Salah will never be forgotten at Anfield.

