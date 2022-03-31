5 signings that dramatically changed Manchester United’s fortunes

Manchester United are the most successful club to grace English football. The Red Devils boast more league title wins than any other Premier League team. The club’s fans can brag of a rich history that has seen them win multiple domestic and continental honors at various stages of their history.

Inarguably, Manchester United are footballing royalty in Europe.

It is therefore fitting that over the course of the club's history, many great players have pulled on the club's hallowed red shirt. Some of these players came through the club’s fantastic academy setup, growing to become some of the finest players with a distinct United identity.

Some of the players were, however, acquired from other clubs, but that didn't stop them from writing their names in the club's esteemed annals. While there have been many talented players signed by the Red Devils over the years, let's take a look at five signings who changed the club's fortunes:

#5 Edwin van der Sar | Manchester United legend

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018

When he was brought into Old Trafford by then-manager Alex Ferguson, Edwin van der Sar's duty was to replace the legendary Peter Schmeichel. This was hardly an easy feat, but the Dutchman took on the task with grace and brilliance, becoming one of the best goalkeepers in United's history.

Squawka @Squawka Edwin van der Sar cost Manchester United £2m.



At 38 years old, he went 1,311 minutes without conceding a Premier League goal - a record that has not been broken.



He even saved a trophy... Edwin van der Sar cost Manchester United £2m.At 38 years old, he went 1,311 minutes without conceding a Premier League goal - a record that has not been broken.He even saved a trophy... https://t.co/D3vhy6SKVk

The legend held down the defense for United, guiding the club to three consecutive Premier League title wins. His best ever season at the club saw the former Dutch international concede just 22 EPL goals, a feat that can hardly be bested, even today.

Van der Sar's quality goalkeeping also saw the club win seven other trophies, meaning the star's total trophy haul was 10 trophies in just six years at the club.

#4 Rio Ferdinand | Manchester United legend

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

When Alex Ferguson signed Rio Ferdinand from Leeds for a shocking £41.5 million back in 2002, it seemed too crazy to understand. However, the legendary manager had sighted one of the best ever defenders to grace the EPL, and though Ferdinand was still young, the star blossomed.

Paired with Nemanja Vidic, Ferdinand became one of the most ruthless defenders in the history of the league.

He would go on to spend 12 years at Old Trafford, easily paying back the club's massive investment in him. Aside from a UEFA trophy in 1999 with West Ham, the bulk of Rio Ferdinand's trophy cabinet is filled due to his time at Manchester United.

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles, two League Cups, four FA Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a Champions League trophy, all in just over a decade.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United star

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

His return to Old Trafford has been filled with goal droughts and struggles in the dressing room, but it is hard to forget Cristiano Ronaldo's first period with Manchester United. Alex Ferguson noticed Ronaldo's brilliance when the Red Devils faced Sporting, and he was quick to acquire the then-teenage sensation. It didn't take long for the youngster to find his place in the first team.

GOAL @goal CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES ON HIS SECOND DEBUT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES ON HIS SECOND DEBUT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED 🐐 https://t.co/7GpkCmtDn5

When he finally found his slot, Cristiano Ronaldo became purely ruthless in human form. Everything about Ronaldo stood out, even in a star-studded United squad, and it wouldn't take the world long to notice.

It became impossible for defenders to stop him in the EPL, and his connection with other strikers made him the deadliest player in the final third. Ronaldo would go on to win the Ballon d'Or before joining Real Madrid.

#2 Wayne Rooney | Manchester United legend

Derby County v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round

Wayne Rooney's longevity and success at Old Trafford would give many people the impression that he rose from the academy's ranks. However, Rooney was a signing from Everton back in 2004.

The size of his transfer fee - £33.5 million - made the press question Alex Ferguson's prowess in the transfer market, but Rooney quickly started blossoming. The former centre-forward may have been the most expensive teenager at the time, but he lived up to the height and started showcasing brilliance at Old Trafford.

Rooney went on to enjoy 13 trophy-laden seasons at Manchester United, winning every honor available at club level. It hardly mattered which young star joined the club; Rooney would remain a key member of the team throughout his career.

His deadly presence in the final third, as well as his ability to play for other attackers, made Rooney one of the best ever strikers in Manchester United history.

#1 Robin van Persie | former Manchester United star

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

Manchester United's glory days continued in fine fashion for years, until that faithful day in 2011 when Manchester City snatched the Premier League title from United's tight grasp. It was a hard pill to swallow, especially for Alex Ferguson, and he quickly sought out the deadliest striker in the league at the time: Robin van Persie.

GOAL @goal



Man Utd Premier League hat-tricks since: 0



Man Utd Premier League titles since: 0







Seven years ago today, Robin van Persie scored THAT volley and Manchester United won the Premier LeagueMan Utd Premier League hat-tricks since: 0Man Utd Premier League titles since: 0 Seven years ago today, Robin van Persie scored THAT volley and Manchester United won the Premier League 🏆 Man Utd Premier League hat-tricks since: 0Man Utd Premier League titles since: 0😬https://t.co/bV9SMSW8Fc

The star agreed to leave rivals Arsenal and head to Old Trafford, where he immediately became the final piece of the puzzle. Although he was brilliant for Arsenal, he only managed one major trophy with the side in nearly a decade.

The transfer to Old Trafford meant the same thing for both Van Persie and Alex Ferguson: the Premier League title. He would go on to score 26 goals in 38 games, guiding the team to a deserved Premier League title in his debut season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava