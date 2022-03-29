5 signings that dramatically changed Real Madrid's fortunes

Real Madrid undoubtedly belong in an exclusive class when it comes to ranking the clubs who have been represented by the finest players in the history of the game. Thanks to the impact of these players, the Spanish giants have enjoyed tremendous success over the years.

While some of these superstars joined the club during their rosy periods and had a smooth path to tread, others had to work harder to make their impact felt. These are players who switched to the Santiago Bernabeu while the Spanish giants went through rough patches and managed to help them get back on track.

By doing so, these players have written their names on a special page in the heart of the Los Blancos faithful. That said, let's take a look at five signings who have managed to change Real Madrid's fortunes over the years. They are as follows:

#5 Paco Gento - Racing Santander to Real Madrid

Ozy Man Dias @K_Sylos Real Madrid have legends who are greater than some top clubs in Europe and Paco Gento is one of them.



Paco Gento is widely regarded not only as one of Real Madrid's finest players ever but also one of the greatest names in Spanish football history. The former Los Blancos winger spent most of his club career at the Santiago Bernabeu, helping in making the club one of the strongest forces in Europe.

The Spaniard represented Los Blancos between 1953 and 1972, playing a whopping 523 games and recording 159 goals and three assists to his name, as per Tranfermarkt. Paco Gento also helped Los Blancos claim a whopping 21 honors, including 12 La Liga titles and six European Cups.

#4 Ferenc Puskas - Budapest Honved to Real Madrid

Ferenc Puskas is well-known for scoring some of the most beautiful goals ever seen in the history of the game. It's worth noting that the famous Puskas award, which is presented to the player who scores the finest goal in world football every season, is named after the Hungarian.

In addition, Puskas holds the record for the most goals scored by a Real Madrid player in a single Copa del Rey tournament (15). He also holds the record for the most goals scored by a Los Blancos player in a single La Liga match (6). He will certainly be remembered as one of the finest players in the history of the sport in the years to come.

#3 Sergio Ramos - Sevilla to Real Madrid

The Spaniard was a great leader at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005. He spent a whopping 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he became a club legend before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Sergio Ramos was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time in the Spanish capital, producing eye-catching performances from the heart of the defense. He helped Real Madrid disrupt Barcelona's dominance in La Liga both under Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

Statistically, the centre-back made a whopping 671 appearances for Madrid across all competitions, recording 101 goals and 40 assists to his name. He also helped the club win multiple honors, including four Champions League crowns, five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and many more.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United to Real Madrid

The Portuguese is Real Madrid's all-time goalscorer

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in Real Madrid's history. What the Portuguese achieved during his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu is quite unbelievable.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo

Holds a record for Man United

Holds a record for Real Madrid

Holds a record for Juventus.

Holds a record for Portugal.

Holds a premier league record.

Holds a La liga record.

Holds a Serie A record.

Holds multiple CL records.



Cristiano Ronaldo:Holds a record for Man UnitedHolds a record for Real MadridHolds a record for Juventus.Holds a record for Portugal.Holds a premier league record.Holds a La liga record.Holds a Serie A record.Holds multiple CL records.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in a record-breaking transfer worth £80 million in the summer of 2009. He would go on to mark an era at the club, breaking plenty of records and reaching many unbelievable milestones.

With a whopping 450 goals and 132 assists to his name in 438 games, the Portuguese is currently the all-time leading goalscorer in Real Madrid's history. His time in the Spanish capital also produced multiple honors, including four Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Cups, among others.

#1 Zinedine Zidane - Juventus to Real Madrid

Zidane led Los Blancos to success both on the pitch and on the sidelines

The Frenchman had two successful spells at Real Madrid, one as a player and the other as a manager. During his playing spell, Zinedine Zidane bagged 49 goals and 67 assists for the Galacticos in 227 appearances across all competitions. He also managed to win six trophies.

After retiring in 2006, the Frenchman returned to manage the club in January of 2016. He wrote his name in the history books by leading the club to claim three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

He also claimed two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups during his time in charge of the club. Zidane parted ways with the club at the end of last season and has been away from management ever since.

Honorable Mentions: Alfredo Di Stefano, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric

