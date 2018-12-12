×
5 signings under José Mourinho at Manchester United that misfired

Navnil Das
Top 5 / Top 10
363   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:30 IST

José Mourinho, as we know from past experiences, is usually on point with the signings he makes. However, at Manchester United, the vintage Mourinho has somewhat succumbed to the pressure of the job. Be it his policy of 'experience over youth' or be it his overall style of play, José Mourinho seems to have had to adjust according to the demands of fans and board alike.

José Mourinho even lost his second season syndrome at the club. Mourinho has always been in the headlines ever since joining United. Be it his tendencies of not associating himself with the club or be it questioning the 'Heritage', he often looked uncomfortable and not one with the club. An attacking team like Manchester United would suffer under a defensive coach.

Louis Van Gaal was in the first place removed due to the pragmatic approach and lack of goals. But, to replace him with another pragmatic manager made little sense. José Mourinho has been supplied with most of the players he has asked for. But, since he has been adapting ever since he came to United, the signings he made also have to evolve. Jose usually keeps his faith in experience over youth.

But at United, he has had to work with youth to keep at par with the philosophy of the club. That could be one of the reasons why José Mourinho has been struggling. Although his signings, the young players have failed to comprehend Mourinho in several aspects. When you bring a manager with conflicting philosophies, complications are an obvious outcome.

Manchester United and José Mourinho are facing the same currently with signings that have misfired so far. Here is a list of 5 Manchester United signing gone wrong under José Mourinho:

#5 Nemanja Matić

When he was first brought in by José Mourinho, the signing was considered a phenomenal signing by both the fans and pundits alike. Into the second season with Manchester United, Matić is slow, immobile and is seldom available for defenders to pass to, when they try to play out from the back.

His passes rarely exceed 5 yards and with immobility setting in, he has his defensive qualities being affected as well. When trying to counter, Matić often becomes a liability due to the lack of speed in his game. In spite of having played poorly so far, Manchester United fans are frustrated at José Mourinho for continuing to pick him over the likes of Ander Herrera and Andreas Pereira.

Although he initially looked like a great signing, one and a half years into his Manchester United career, he has to go down as a miss hit from José.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Zlatan Ibrahimovic Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
