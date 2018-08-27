5 signings that will light up the La Liga this season

Arturo Vidal

One of the proven ways to achieve success in a new campaign is to first succeed in the transfer market and a lot of La Liga clubs have done really well with their businesses in the market this summer.

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the headlines so far, with his unexpected €100 million switch from Real Madrid to Juventus that sent shockwaves across the globe recently. Yet, Spanish teams have also participated brilliantly in the market - involving themselves in a lot of fantastic deals and acquiring a number of world-class superstars during the transfer window.

As a matter of fact, the La Liga is promising to be an exciting one this season with these incredible signings all gearing up to entertain us with their unbelievable talents and amazing skills. Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 5 fantastic recruits that will set the division on fire during the campaign:

#5 Takashi Inui

The attacker will run riot in the La Liga this season

One of the famous transfers in La Liga this summer witnessed Japanese superstar, Takashi Inui swapping Eibar for Real Betis. Although the winger had a verbal agreement to stay at his former club until 2020, he decided to take a U-turn to continue his career in the green side of Seville this season.

The 30-year-old is a specialist at building up plays, manipulating the ball at his feet and bursting down the flank to penetrate into the opposition box - creating chances for his teammates to score as well as finding the back of the net himself.

Following a brilliant World Cup campaign in which he bagged 2 impressive goals and became a key man for his national team in Russia, the attacker will be hoping to transfer his incredible form into the Spanish top flight this season.

