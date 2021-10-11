5 Spain players who underperformed against France | UEFA Nations League 2020-21 final

France left it late to seal victory against Spain in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League final.

An opportunistic strike from Kylian Mbappe in the 80th minute sealed Les Bleus' come-from-behind victory on the night. Despite playing some of the best football in the tournament, Spain eventually came up short at the San Siro on a dramatic night.

Luis Enrique's men dominated most of the possession against France with a flurry of passes, which was initially too much for Les Bleus to handle. Just after the hour mark, Spain took the lead when the in-form Mikel Oyarzabal put the ball into the net after getting the better of Dayot Upamecano.

Spain's lead proved short-lived, though, as Karim Benzema provided a swift riposte for France before Mbappe's late winner sealed the deal.

After dominating large swathes of the game, Spain will regret letting France come back and seal victory. Nevertheless, many young players playing their first major final in a largely youthful Spain side impressed.

However, there were a few who were found wanting on the big night. On that note, here's a look at the five players who underperformed for Spain in the final.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Spain vs France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Chelsea right-back Cesar Azpilicueta remains a trustworthy choice for coach Luis Enrique. Azpilicueta proved his worth throughout the 2020-21 Nations League, but looked below his best in the final against France.

The 32-year old failed to close spaces on multiple occasions, letting the pacy French forwards through on counters. One such instance saw Karim Benzema taking a pass from Mbappe and cut in from the left flank before driving a piledriver of a shot for France's equaliser.

Azpilicueta could have done nothing about the shot. But he should have closed down Benzema earlier and not let the Frenchman have a go at goal.

#4 Unai Simon

Spain vs France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Unai Simon has become the starter for Spain after David de Gea's horrendous performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper is not a leader despite putting in a string of good performances for the team. While Benzema's exquisite thunderbolt was almost impossible to keep out, the 24-year old could have done better for Mbappe's winner.

Simon was untested for most of the match, and he did well on a few occasions to deny France. However, the harsh reality for goalkeepers is that they will always be judged by the goals they concede more often than the saves they make. The Spain international should have done better to keep out Mbappe's strike, which proved to be the difference between the two teams on the night.

