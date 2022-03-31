5 Spanish stars who could secure transfers this summer

Under the leadership of Luis Enrique, Spain have bounced back in convincing fashion after a disappointing run of international tournaments. A group stage exit at the 2014 FIFA World Cup was followed by consecutive Round-of-16 exits at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

However, Spain marched to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and recently sailed through the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Although Luis Enrique's side were anything but free-scoring, they lost just once in eight games and finished on top of their UEFA qualifying group with 19 points.

Spain will fancy their chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With the exception of current captain Sergio Busquets, Spain's famous 'golden generation' that led the nation to victory at Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup is long gone. Fortunately for fans of La Furia Roja, an exciting group of youngsters has breathed life into an aging side.

Thanks to their solid technical ability and clever reading of the game, Spanish players are still highly rated and in demand across Europe. On that note, we look at five Spanish stars who could be on the move this summer.

*All values are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Cesar Azpilicueta has captained both club and country in recent seasons

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract this summer and will soon be eligible to depart London on a free transfer. Despite being 32-year-old, the versatile defender has continued to impress for Thomas Tuchel's side as well as the national team. He has 38 caps for Spain and has captained the team on multiple occasions.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona have offered César Azpilicueta a two year deal with option to extend for a further season. Talks started in December but Barça are still waiting for Azpilicueta to make final decision. Chelsea hope for Azpi to stay but still no communication on player side.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for the Spaniard. Azpilicueta's versatility allows him to be used as a wing-back, full-back or even as a centre-back in a three-man defense.

Although Chelsea could offer him a new contract, he is expected to seek a new challenge after making more than 400 appearances for the Blues over the course of a decade.

#4 Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto in action for FC Barcelona

Scorer of one of the most famous goals in Barcelona's history, the hero of the Blaugrana's famous 6-1 win over PSG has failed to kick on in recent years. Now 30, Sergi Roberto is a role player at the Spanish giants and is out of contract this summer.

The midfielder has made over 300 appearances for the Blaugrana while also earning 11 caps for Spain. If Barcelona do not offer him a new contract, Roberto will have no choice but to leave his boyhood club on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed talks of a potential extension last year, but negotiations seem to have stalled.

Sergi Roberto to Sport: "I think I'll soon extend my contract with Barcelona. I'm optimistic and confident. I think it'll be done, as the president has already spoken about it".

Barcelona's financial situation means they could look to let Roberto go in order to get his wages off their books. He has made just nine league appearances so far this season.

#3 Adama Traore (Barcelona - on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traore in Europa League action against Napoli

Barcelona sealed a shock return for their academy product Adama Traore in January earlier this year. The rapid winger arrived on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom he made 154 appearances, scoring 11 times and providing 18 assists.

The 26-year-old's raw pace, brutal strength and ability to embark on mazy dribbles while beating opposition defenders effortlessly is well-documented. However, Traore has never been able to add an end product to his game, which is largely why he has been restricted to just eight appearances for Spain.

Fabrizio Romano



Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks ongoing with all parties involved - Spurs now preparing bid. Three names on the list. Adama, now priority. Madueke appreciated but PSV want to keep him.

Although he has four assists in ten games for Barcelona since his return, the Blaugrana will have to pay €34 million if they are to secure his services on a permanent basis. If the Spanish giants decide against the move, Traore might have to search for a new club once his loan expires at the end of the ongoing season.

#2 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo in action for the Spanish national team

Dani Olmo has been a revelation for Spain in recent months and was especially impressive at Euro 2020, where he caught the eye with his ability on the ball. The versatile attacker plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga after spending his developmental years with Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Barcelona have no chances to sign Dani Olmo in the final hours of the window. RB Leipzig are not accepting any proposal as they want to keep Olmo at the club.

Still only 23, Olmo was hampered by a muscle injury earlier this season and has featured in just 12 league games while scoring only twice. He already has 20 appearances to his name for Spain and has found the back of the net four times.

Barcelona were strongly interested in signing Olmo last summer but were turned away by the Bundesliga side.

If the Blaugrana do return for Olmo, they must be prepared to spend big, as he is valued at £40.5 million and is under contract until 2024. He can play on either flank as a winger but has also been used in the No.10 role and as an attacking midfielder.

#1 Alvaro Morata (Juventus - on loan from Atletico Madrid)

Could Alvaro Morata leave Juventus this summer?

'Good but not quite good enough' continues to be the story of Alvaro Morata's career. The 29-year-old striker has represented some of the world's biggest clubs - Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus - without being able to nail down a fixed role.

His loan deal at Juventus expires this summer, which means Morata will be forced to return to Atletico Madrid unless the Bianconeri trigger his €40 million buying clause. However, the Turin-based club brought in Dusan Vlahovic earlier this year, suggesting they view Morata as expendable.

Fabrizio Romano



Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on Deadline Day. Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda.

The player himself reportedly wanted a move to Barcelona and was linked with Arsenal as well. It is hard to see Morata continuing at Juventus, where he has scored 58 goals in 177 games, including 11 in 40 this campaign. He has, however, netted 25 times in 52 games for Spain.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava