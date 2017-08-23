5 special moments that Real Madrid fans would love to relive again​

The moments of glory of the Blancos that fans would die to relive again.

Real Madrid have won the Champions League a record 12 times

We don’t really realise the value of something until we have lost it. When we are in the now, we don’t seem to appreciate its beauty in the best possible way. However, there are some moments that are impossible to not pay full attention to.

Moments like those are a sort of a meditation for us since they make us fully focus on them, forgetting about everything else. These are the moments we would love to relive again since they have the capacity to take us where we want to go.

As a football fan, we have a lot of moments which we would love to relive. It is the same for Madridistas as they would absolutely do anything for a time-loop move to relive these 5 moments over and over again.

#5 That Zidane volley

Zinedine Zidane celebrates his wonder goal

The Galactico era in the early 2000s might not have yielded as much success as the team were hyped to do so, but it did garner a lot of glorious moments – and none better than Zinedine Zidane’s volley against Bayer Leverkusen.

The league was already won by Valencia. As a matter of fact, Madrid ended a disappointing third behind Valencia and the Super Depors. So, the final of the Champions League was a must-win for Vicente Del Bosque to keep his job.

Raul opened the scoring with just 8 minutes on the clock. However, 5 minutes later, Brazilian defender, Lucio, equalised to put the pressure back on the Blancos. In the 45th minute of the game, Santi Solari played a lovely ball towards Roberto Carlos, who then lobbed it towards the box from the left flank.

And then... everything paused, for Zizou at least. He just kept staring at the ball like a predator glares at his way – in a meditative way – and then pounced on it with a left-footed volley. If any other player had done it, the ball might have gone out of the stadium.

But Zidane is something else entirely – the master of the Universe, the keeper of time, the deity of illusion... a God of his own time.

As the ball made impact with his feet, there was going to be one outcome – straight into the top-right corner for the winning goal of the game. It was not just any winning goal, it was a goal that was going to stand the test of time and become something the mortals would label as *that* Zidane goal till the end of eternity.