5 sporting legends who want Karim Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema is a strong contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Benzema has aged like fine wine, only getting better with every passing year.

The 33-year-old has stepped up since the exit of Real Madrid's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018. Benzema has scored 20 league goals in each of his last three campaigns and has taken things up a notch this season.

He has already scored 15 goals across competitions this campaign, while racking up 12 assists as well. Benzema has also sizzled on his return to international football after six years.

The Frenchman has scored nine international goals this year. Four of them came at Euro 2020, two in France's victorious Nations League campaign, and three in Les Bleus' successful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Considering his stellar numbers for club and country this year, many legends across sports have tipped Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. On that note, here's a look at five such personalities:

#5 Rafael Nadal (Tennis legend, 20-time Grand Slam winner)

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has voiced his support for Benzema in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race.

Rafael Nadal is one of the legends in the sport of tennis, having won a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam titles and numerous other tournaments.

The Spaniard, who is a huge fan of Real Madrid, recently voiced his support for Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or award. Nadal tweeted in this regard:

The English translation of Nadal's tweet reads:

“My admiration as a player, the commitment to sports and professionalism at his age. Good luck and my support for the 2021 Golden Ball @Benzema”

Regarding the possibility of him winning the prestigious accolade this year, Benzema has said:

“Win the Ballon d'Or? Yes, that would be one of the many dreams I have had since childhood. Of course I dreamed of it as a kid.”

It remains to be seen if the absence of a major title this year adversely impacts Benzema's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. However, if he manages to clinch it, he will become the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or award in two decades.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti (manages Karim Benzema at Real Madrid)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has fared well on his return to the club since leading them to the 2014 UEFA Champions League title.

The Italian is one of a handful of men in the history of the sport to win league titles in four different countries. Spain is one of the places where he hasn't won one. However, that could change come the end of the season, thanks to Karim Benzema's imperious all-round exploits.

Considering the same, the legendary tactician has tipped his star striker to win this year's Ballon d'Or title. He recently said in this regard:

“I think for what he did last season and for what he is doing now, he must be on the Ballon d’Or shortlist. Karim has time to win it because I don’t think it will be his last season. Apparently, he is like a fine wine, it gets better with age.”

footballitalia @footballitalia #Ancelotti #ITA #Benzema #RealMadrid #Calcio Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Karim Benzema deserves to be on the Ballon d’Or shortlist but still has time to win it: ‘He is like a fine wine.’ football-italia.net/ancelotti-give… Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Karim Benzema deserves to be on the Ballon d’Or shortlist but still has time to win it: ‘He is like a fine wine.’ football-italia.net/ancelotti-give… #Ancelotti #ITA #Benzema #RealMadrid #Calcio

Benzema certainly has the numbers and performances to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. But unlike other contenders like Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Lionel Messi, the Frenchman's lack of a major title in 2021 could go against him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra