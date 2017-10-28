5 squads that were overhauled this summer but have failed

They spent a lot or replaced a number of players but they now find themselves in big trouble

@davidjaca by David Cartlidge Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 00:34 IST

Overhauling is always a dangerous thing for a football club to do. And sometimes it can indeed go the very worst way. Summer is a time for spending and in some cases overhauling but sometimes doing a little can be a lot.

Here are five teams who got a bit carried away when it came to summer spending and perhaps did not plan their squads quite as well as they could have.

#1 Everton (Premier League)

Ronald Koeman lost his job after Everton dropped into the relegation zone

Summer spend: €158.2m

Everton have hardly been known to be big spenders in the modern Premier League era, but coming into money has perhaps unsettled them slightly and moved them away from their comfort zone when they bought astutely with minimal resources.

They picked up 15 new players in the summer and had Ronald Koeman at the helm to guide them into a place among the Premier League’s elite. It hasn’t quite worked out, however, as yet another thrashing - this time at the hands of Arsenal - saw Koeman given his marching orders.

The Dutchman failed to construct a team and define an identity and, while it could be argued he we handed little time to do it in, there were few signs of anything positive. Koeman seemed to have just one way of playing and when he did bring about the changes it seemed ill thought out.

Questions must be asked over the direction the money was spent in too. The Toffees seemed to panic when they received a hefty fee for Romelu Lukaku and ended up overpaying for average players instead of addressing their direct needs.

There is still no direct replacement for the Belgian striker and there doesn’t seem to be enough creative input either. Ross Barkley’s injury hasn’t helped but when he’s fit an exit is likely, with the player seemingly desperate to leave the club.

2005-06 - Their total of eight points is Everton's worst tally after nine games of a Premier League season since 2005-06 (4). Dismissed. pic.twitter.com/Df19c0tBG5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2017

What’s the solution? Unfortunately it might be spending more money - if there is any left at Everton. Getting a competent, proven striker in over the course of the January window will be vital and also getting a set XI together. Michael Keane is a superb defender but needs a genuine partner too.

Once those key issues are addressed only then might the Toffees find something sweeter in their season.