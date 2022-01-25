5 stadiums that have the best atmosphere in Europe

A football club is as good as their fans and a stadium is as good as its atmosphere. Without fans screaming at the top of their lungs, even the most sophisticated football stadium can feel dull and lifeless. Without the loud chants and incoherent songs from loyal fans, no team can truly experience what “home advantage” is all about.

Today, we will take a look at five football stadiums that know how to play as the 12th man. These five stadiums may not be the most expensive out there, but they sure know how to give their teams the edge.

Here are Europe's top five stadiums that create the best atmosphere.

#5 Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex NEF Stadium - Galatasaray A.S.

Galatasaray v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Home to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray A.S., Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex NEF Stadium is one of the most fascinating stadiums in Europe. Fans of this great club are prepared to go to any extent to cheer for their club, making life difficult for the visiting team.

They are flashy, loud, and can be exceptionally mean to the visiting side, making sure no weakling is able to thrive in their backyard. The NEF, formerly known as the Turk Telekom Arena, went into the Guinness Book of World Records for being the loudest football stadium.

While Galatasaray were in action in 2011, the fans at the stadium recorded peak loudness of 131.76 decibels, which surely reverberated across the city.

Turkish Football @Turkish_Futbol1 Hour before Galatasaray vs PSG kick off at the Turk Telekom Arena and the place is rocking!



Crazy atmosphere tonight Hour before Galatasaray vs PSG kick off at the Turk Telekom Arena and the place is rocking! Crazy atmosphere tonight https://t.co/C0jxEtvBWw

The NEF Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2011, can accommodate up to 52,223 people on a footballing night. With construction costs touching €128 million, the stadium is packed to the brim with modern safety features.

#4 Celtic Park - Celtic

Celtic v Hibernian - Premier Sports Cup Final

The Scottish Premiership is often seen as a two-horse league, with Rangers and Celtic vying for gold more often than not. Celtic, in particular, have been wildly successful in the last decade, winning the league title every season between 2011 and 2020.

They’ve had some of the best players in their ranks, of course, but they must also tip their hat to Celtic Park for unwavering support.

Celtic Park, one of the best stadiums in the world, knows every trick in the book to put pressure on the opposition. Every touch is booed, every player is jeered. It is impossible to thrive at this stadium unless you have thick skin.

So good are their intimidation techniques, they were able to lead their team to a historic 2-1 win over Barcelona in the 2012-13 Champions League.

J. League Now @j_league_now #Celtic



[Via DAZN] Furuhashi: [The atmosphere at Celtic Park] is really amazing. It’s hard to describe with words. The people here are different. They’re passionate, very passionate. From the security guards, the cashier, they’ll stop their work to take a picture with you.[Via DAZN] Furuhashi: [The atmosphere at Celtic Park] is really amazing. It’s hard to describe with words. The people here are different. They’re passionate, very passionate. From the security guards, the cashier, they’ll stop their work to take a picture with you. 🍀#Celtic[Via DAZN] https://t.co/DAY0r8j7Yw

The ground in Glasgow holds up to 60,832 people and has a special standing arena for over-enthusiastic fans. The stadium was built in 1888 and currently has a natural grass surface.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar