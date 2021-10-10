5 stadiums with the best atmosphere in world football right now

Supporters are the lifeblood of football clubs, which became evidently clear when they were unable to attend matches for more than a year in 2020-21. Without the fans, the game didn't quite feel the same and it was great to see them back this season in any sort of capacity. Fans can make the difference between a loss and a win, such is the influence that they have over games.

Some stadiums are capable of building the best atmospheres

Stadiums with a great fan atmosphere can be a treat for the home team and neutral visitors, but a really intimidating prospect for the opposition and their supporters.

Some football grounds are naturally better suited to create better atmospheres than others. It could be due to the supporters that turn up or because they’ve been specially engineered to make the most of the sound generated and sometimes a combination of both.

On that note, let's we take a look at five stadiums with the best atmosphere in the world right now:

#5 Celtic Park - Celtic | Scotland

Celtic v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Scottish football supporters have long been regarded as some of the most passionate and dedicated supporters across the globe. Hampden Park, Ibrox and Tynecastle are some of the venues with an atmosphere to savour.

But many regard the famous old ground in Glasgow's east end, Celtic Park, as the beautiful game's ultimate amphitheater.

Celtic's supporters have always played a key role in roaring their team to glory, but Parkhead's cult status has been forged on the back of numerous Champions League thrill nights.

The club's supporters have always encouraged the team in the best possible way whenever needed, pushing the players to reach ever greater heights.

Many opposition footballers have also praised the atmosphere in the stadium, with even the likes of Lionel Messi commenting on the fans in the stadium.

"I've been fortunate to play in some great stadiums in Europe with Barcelona but none compare to Celtic. The atmosphere their fans create makes it a very special European night of football."

Travel chasing @Travelchasing12 Wow what an atmosphere at Celtic park even tho they lost, it was electric. Wow what an atmosphere at Celtic park even tho they lost, it was electric. https://t.co/euy3uTp0zS

The fans also sing the famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem to cheer their club before the start of each game at the stadium.

#4 Rajko Mitic Stadium - Red Star Belgrade | Serbia

Red Star Belgrade v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

If you are planning on watching football in Serbia and want to experience a raucous atmosphere, then Rajko Mitic Stadium is definitely the place for you to go.

Home to Red Star Belgrade, the stadium was previously known as Red Star Stadium but was renamed in honor of club legend Rajko Mitic in 2014. The stadium has the capacity of more than 50,000 supporters and is the largest football ground in the country.

The Red Star supporters are known for creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere on the ground, especially in big games and derbies. The supporters known as the 'Delije' are known to get under the skin of opposition players with their chants and songs. They were a part of the reason why Red Star won the Serbian SuperLiga in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Given that "Delije" has different translations in English, such as hero, warrior, tough guy or stud, you can certainly get a rough idea of the Red Star's hardcore supporters. They began to make their mark in 1980s, and although things may have cooled down in the last few decades, they still know how to support the team when needed.

