5 Standout performers outside the traditional top six sides | Premier League 2019-20

Siddarth N

Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The 2019-20 edition of the Premier League has been indifferent in the sense that the traditional top six, aside from Liverpool and Manchester City, have looked uncharacteristically off colour, leading to the likes of Wolves, Leicester City and Sheffield United amongst others to search for a spot in Europe.

While the usual suspects are still in the mix, teams you wouldn't necessarily associate with European football have made their presence felt in the English top-flight and could well compete in club football biggest competition next season. Several players outside the big six have enhanced their reputation in the current campaign and have played pivotal roles for their sides in reaching their goals - be it a spot in Europe, finishing mid-table or avoiding relegation.

Here, we take a look at 5 standout players outside the traditional top six who have made a name for themselves as some of the best players in the Premier League in their respective positions.

#5 James Maddison - Leicester City

Norwich City v Leicester City - Premier League

Having made the move to the Premier League last season from Norwich City, James Maddison has followed up on a brilliant first season in the top-flight with a solid campaign this time around, as he has spearheaded Leicester City's charge for a spot in the UEFA Champions League, alongside Jamie Vardy.

The vibrant attacking midfielder is blessed with immense technical ability and long-range shooting, as he has established himself as one of the hottest attacking midfield talents in world football.

That aside, his dead-ball prowess makes him one of the most underrated matchwinners in the Premier League and his skill have been on show several times this season, as he has chipped in with nine goals and three assists in all competitions for the Foxes.

Maddison is all set to be called up for UEFA Euro 2020 by England manager Gareth Southgate and the 23-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, as he looks set to become a key player for club and country in the coming years.

