5 stars of the 2018 World Cup who will be missing from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. It is a quadrennial tournament and is considered the biggest football event in the game. The beauty of having it once every four years is that almost always new players get their chance to thrive on the big stage.

Many young players have made their name by delivering during the World Cups. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Muller made their biggest early impressions in the quadrennial event.

On the other hand, sometimes a player who does brilliantly well at the World Cup, goes missing after the tournament. They are unable to continue delivering under pressure.

As is the case always, several stars made a big name after their heroic performances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Some of them are back in Qatar for more glory this year but quite a few are missing from the action as well.

Without further ado, here are five stars of the 2018 FIFA World Cup who will not have the chance to dazzle at the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.

#5 Aleksandr Golovin

Spain v Russia: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin was a standout player. Playing on his home soil and aged only 22 then, he was the heart of the midfield in that Russian team.

Golovin was on hand to deliver as he helped Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first game. He laid down two assists and scored one goal in that game. Despite not scoring again, he was an important player for the home team for the rest of the tournament.

His good outing saw him get pursued by Chelsea but a deal never materialized. He eventually joined AS Monaco but unfortunate injuries have hampered his development. He is not a part of the Qatar World Cup as Russia have not been allowed to participate due to political conflicts.

#4 Philippe Coutinho

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho was a player in demand back in 2018. He had just moved to Barcelona a few months back and was carrying his good form into the tournament.

Coutinho delivered for the South American side as they entertained at the World Cup. His curling freekick against Switzerland was one to remember. He also scored against Costa Rica along with two assists throughout the tournament.

He was tipped to be a key player in the coming years back in 2018. However, a fall from grace at Barcelona has all but ended his international career. He represents Aston Villa currently and is not a part of the Brazilian team playing in Qatar.

#3 Denis Cheryshev

Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Russian winger Denis Cheryshev was a revelation at the 2018 World Cup. His thunderbolt left feet and left many fans stunned with his shooting prowess.

He was a squad player for Russia prior to the World Cup and came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Alan Dzagoev in the opener. He struck twice to help the hosts win 5-0. He scored again against Egypt and added his fourth against Croatia in the quarterfinals.

roronoa zoro @adjetei Streets will never forget 2018 World Cup Golovin and Cheryshev. Streets will never forget 2018 World Cup Golovin and Cheryshev.

The winger currently plays for Venezia in the second division of football in Italy. He will also miss out on the 2022 World Cup.

#2 Samuel Umtiti

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

French defender Samuel Umtiti was billed as a top defender back in 2018. He lived up to the expectations as he helped France win the World Cup. Back at Barcelona, things began to dwindle post that season.

Despite impressing for France, scoring important goals in knockouts (against Belgium in the semifinal), Umtiti was never the same player after the tournament.

TSL @HomeofTSL 1. Samuel Umtiti (Russia 2018)

The last time France won the World Cup, they needed a brace from Lilian Thuram to edge past Croatia. Two decades later, Samuel Umtiti powered home a header to earn a place in the final for France at the expense of an impressive Belgium team. 1. Samuel Umtiti (Russia 2018)The last time France won the World Cup, they needed a brace from Lilian Thuram to edge past Croatia. Two decades later, Samuel Umtiti powered home a header to earn a place in the final for France at the expense of an impressive Belgium team. https://t.co/VQRd4GkyIj

Currently 29 years old, Umtiti plays for Lecce in Italy. He has been consistently injured over the last few seasons and is no longer an international player for France.

#1 Mario Mandzukic

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic is a massively underrated striker. Having represented big clubs like Bayern Munich and Juventus, Mandzukic knows how to handle pressure and he delivered for Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He was instrumental for the national team, helping them beat big teams like England to make it to the final. He registered three goals and laid down one assist in the knockout stages, the sign of a man who can deliver when needed most.

B/R Football @brfootball



Throwback to him sending Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final and the photographer getting right in between the celebrations Mario Mandzukic turns 34 today.Throwback to him sending Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final and the photographer getting right in between the celebrations Mario Mandzukic turns 34 today.Throwback to him sending Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final and the photographer getting right in between the celebrations 😅 https://t.co/JuZZ43CAaQ

He also played for other European giants like AC Milan and Atletico Madrid before retiring at the age of 36.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes