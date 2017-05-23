5 stars who could be a part of the next El Clasico

If these five superstars end up in the next El Clasico, the entire globe would indisputably be glued to their television sets.

by Sidharth Jindal Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 13:07 IST

De Gea is likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season

The fierce rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona has made El Clasico one of the most anticipated fixtures in world football. One of the major highlights from the past few years has been the battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Regarded as two of the best footballers of not only this generation but of all time, the duo has now become the main focus of attention in the epic clash between the Spanish giants.

However, with this season drawing to a close and the transfer market right around the corner, both European heavyweights have plenty of shopping to do. Los Blancos are ready to bring out the big bucks in order to make their Galacticos team even stronger for the coming season and the Blaugrana seem set to buy an elite class of players to keep up with their rivals.

Let us take a look at the five stars that could be a part of the next El Clasico.

#1 David De Gea

“David De Gea to Real Madrid” is a headline that has caught the eyes time and again over the past couple of seasons. Manchester United’s star goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Spain since 2015 and it appears, the Spanish shot-stopper may finally end up at Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

De Gea had almost completed his switch to Madrid in the summer of 2015; however, a failure to submit the required paperwork on time resulted in the move breaking down. Now, the United number one is all set to complete his desired move to Spain in order to replace Madrid’s Keylor Navas in goal and is likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Spanish goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best by many has been the important yet underrated player in the Manchester United ranks. De Gea, in fact lost out on the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the first time in four years this season – highlighting the fact he has been the difference between a finish in the top seven and a lower mid table for United in the past few season.