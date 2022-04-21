5 stats that prove how dismal Manchester United were during 4-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United had yet another poor Premier League outing against Liverpool on Tuesday night as the Reds thumped them 4-0.

It was a complete mismatch as the quality in one team and the lack of it in the other was quite visible in the opening minutes itself. But this was very humiliating for Ralf Rangnick & co and was one of the worst away performances in Premier League history.

The Red Devils lacked a game plan and certainly lacked the players to carry it out even if they possessed one. Rangnick remained a by-stander on the touchline as his side showed absolutely no courage or desire to ever trouble Liverpool.

They showed some sort of fight in the second half but the Anfield outfit used that ploy to lure them in and hit them twice on the counter-attack. All in all, it was an incredibly lackluster performance from the 13-time Premier League champions.

On that note, let's take a look at five statistics that prove how dismal Manchester United were in the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.

#5 Alisson better than Manchester United's attackers in the first half

Alisson kept his 18th clean sheet of the season during Liverpool's tie against Manchester United on Tuesday

Manchester United had one of the poorest first-half performances put in by any team at Anfield this season. The midfield had no organization while the defense looked clueless.

However, the frontline was most guilty of showing absolutely zero eagerness to get past the Liverpool defenders. To put things into perspective, Alisson Becker, who did not have a lot to do in the game, had more take-ons than any other Manchester United player in the entire first-half.

Not many expected Manchester United to win on Tuesday but their attackers made sure that their side had little chance of catching Liverpool off guard in the first-half.

#4 Liverpool gave nothing away in the final third

Marcus Rashford in action against Andrew Robertson

The Manchester United frontline were awful in 1v1s but their all-round display in the final third of the first-half was just as gloomy.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes could create very little and never threatened the Liverpool backline either. Most passes were wayward while they were completely isolated by the time they reached Alisson's box.

The Reds, on the other hand, were full of energy and ideas. Fabinho had more touches (three) inside the Manchester United penalty box in the first-half than the latter's entire side (two) managed in the same period.

Fabinho, who was Liverpool's deepest midfielder on the day, also had one shot on target in the first half. The entire Manchester United side combined had none.

#3 One of the lowest possession statistics in recent seasons

Diogo Jota in action against Nemanja Matic

The Red Devils were poor in possession on Tuesday but the humiliation on that front was minimal as they rarely kept the ball to themselves.

Paul Pogba had to go off in the first 10 minutes of the game itself, which meant that Manchester United had few players who knew how to protect the ball.

Nemanja Matic was sloppy while Fernandes always wanted to release the ball to the on-rushing forwards. The defense was no help either as they were frightened at the prospect of Liverpool's frontline pressing and taking the ball away from them.

This resulted in them managing only 28.4% possession in the game, which was only the fourth time they have managed less than 30% possession in the last six seasons. An outing to forget for sure.

#2 Lowest xG of the season (0.11)

Anthony Elanga in action against Trent Alexander-Arnold

To further highlight the terrible performance from Manchester United's attack, the team managed their lowest (0.11) xG (expected goals) this season.

The Red Devils could not manage to score in the game and it was certainly due to a lack of trying. They never put the Liverpool backline under any sort of pressure in possession and when they did get the chance to hurt them, they squandered it horribly.

Virgil van Dijk rarely broke a sweat, while Joel Matip never had to bust a gut to protect Alisson. Rangnick would have wanted his side to show some adventure going forward but it was nowhere to be seen.

Hence, it was no surprise that the German boss cut a frustrated figure throughout the game during his first visit to Anfield.

#1 Worst aggregate defeat in Premier League history

Mohamed Salah in action against David de Gea

The home side could have scored a lot more goals than they did but they did score enough to produce a tainted record in Manchester United's history.

The Red Devils are the most successful Premier League side and have almost never been embarrassed twice by an opposition team in the same season.

But the Merseyside club wanted to show the difference in quality this season and they definitely managed the same. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were humbled 5-0 in October, which eventually led to the Norwegian manager's sacking.

But it was Rangnick's time to feel sorry on Tuesday, as the Reds tore them apart by scoring four goals without a response. This, in turn, led to the red half of Manchester suffering their worst defeat on aggregate (9-0) over the two games in the campaign in the EPL era.

With Erik Ten Hag likely to be at the helm next season, the Manchester club will be hoping for a better performance against Liverpool next term.

