5 steps Ander Herrera needs to take to become a Manchester United legend

What does Ander Herrera need to do to join the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane?

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 11:12 IST

Ander Herrera has become a vital cog in the Manchester United machinery under Jose Mourinho

Make no mistake, Manchester United are gunning for glory on all fronts next season. With the news that Nemanja Matic could be on his way to Old Trafford, the Red Devils have already done good business in recruiting a Premier League winner – and with the likes of Ander Herrera already in their ranks, the Europa League winners look good value to achieve a spectacular football campaign, even at this very early stage.

Herrera, a Spanish international, will be eager for an excellent display throughout the 2017/18 season with the World Cup approaching – so what can he do for United to ensure he becomes a legend and nails down a regular starting place with so many stars in the squad?

#1 Needs to win bigger trophies

Becoming a Manchester United legend is not something that happens overnight. It takes years of toil, effort and expertly utilised skill to truly win over the Stretford End faithful – but Herrera can build on his rapport with the fans and bring it to the next level.

Having essentially helped United to a treble last season – winning the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League – Herrera needs to make the next step up and help Jose Mourinho claim the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

They are already well placed to challenge on those two fronts, but although talk often centres on the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and David de Gea, it is Ander Herrera who can come to the fore and be a game-changing sensation.

If he does that, he can move one step closer to immortalising himself alongside some of the legends who have come before him.