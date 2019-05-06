5 steps Manchester United must take to rise to the top once more

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Following their disappointing 1-1 draw against an already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday, Manchester United’s slim chances of making it into the top four ended, effectively meaning they would be playing Europa League football next season.

The campaign started rather horrendously for The Red Devils as under former manager Jose Mourinho, the club were plagued by bitter stories of players and manager wrangling, as well as fan discontent over what was perceived to be a dour unattractive style of play.

It came as no major surprise when the Portuguese manager was let go and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed in his stead on a caretaker basis.

Results drastically improved under the Norwegian, as hitherto underperforming players saw an upturn in their playing performance, with many believing he had brought back the positivity to the club and as such, they were firm favorites to break into the top four.

Solskjaer was unbeaten in the Premier League for his first 13 matches in the dugout and it was this form, coupled with his side’s impressiveness in overturning a 2-0 first leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League that convinced the United hierarchy to hand the 46-year-old the job on a permanent basis.

Despite the universal acclaim, there were some who expressed reservations about his permanent appointment and in hindsight, their fears have proved to be legitimate.

Results have gone rapidly downhill since then, with the club knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League at the quarter-final stage, while their league form also took a massive nosedive, with reports that Solskjaer is planning a major shakeup ahead of next season.

United were once indusputably the greatest club in the land, and this is the prime reason why their current malaise is more disheartening. There have been massive calls from the club’s fanbase to get the club to the heights it once was.

Getting back to the apex of domestic and continental football is not going to be an easy feat for United as it would require a couple of hard and far reaching decisions. In this piece, we shall be highlighting five steps that must be taken by Manchester United to get back to the top.

#5 Getting rid of uninterested players

Pogba no longer looks interested in the United cause

While there might be no denying the importance of tactics and managerial acumen in getting desired results on the field, the bottomline is that for all the drills and formations practiced on the training ground, it requires the players’ wholehearted application for it to actually succeed on the field of play.

When players lack motivation or drive to give their all for a club, there is almost little to nothing a coach can achieve, and this is exactly the scenario United find themselves in as way too many of the players on their payroll have an uninterested body language.

Beyond the usual culprit Paul Pogba, there are also a number of other players who seemingly are not giving their all to the United cause.

They lack the drive, hunger and passion which are prerequisites to being a successful professional footballer and it is no surprise to see the club struggling to get positive results.

Solskjaer stated as much when he suggested that his players needed a ‘reality check’, while numerous former players and pundits have torn into the current crop of United players as having no class and bringing shame to the club.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and putting on the famous red jersey with the ‘devil and fork’ crest should be seen as a massive privilege of the highest honor and as such, all players donning it should give their utmost at all times, as anything other would be criminal seeing as they are paid to do their job.

For United to move ahead, they have to make a lot of drastic decisions and primary of those should be getting rid of any player who does not seem interested in playing for the club as anything else would be foolhardy.

