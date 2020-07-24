5 strikers Manchester United should consider for next season

At the start of the season, no one expected Manchester United to be in the position they are now. They sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez; they were struggling for goals and were unable to play good football.

However, with the January signing of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Paul Pogba from injury, Manchester United have shown flashes of the team that was renowned in the Premier League during Sir Alex Ferguson's time. The Red Devils are not yet a finished article, though, and need more personnel to again challenge for big trophies.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

One of the Manchester United players who has impressed since the Premier League restart is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has played as a sole striker this season.

However, every top team needs at least two players in every position to be able to compete for big trophies. The Frenchman is not a target man, and Manchester United need someone who has a presence in the box. In other words, they require a striker who can bring something more to the table than Martial.

On that note, let us have a look at five strikers Manchester United should consider for next season.

Five strikers Manchester United should consider for next season:

#5: Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Coppa Italia Final

The 26-year-old Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik joined Napoli as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain who joined Juventus. Despite being 6'1, the former Ajax striker has good pace and playmaking abilities. This season he has scored 14 goals for Napoli in 32 appearances.

As discussed earlier, unlike Martial, Milik can be a target man. He can head the ball well and is physically strong as well. Moreover, he has often played for Napoli who like to play delicate football, something similar to what Manchester United have been playing since the restart.

The move to Old Trafford could be an appealing one for Milik as well. Though Napoli have been resurgent under Gennaro Gattuso, they have always failed to challenge for trophies in the long term. On the other hand, Manchester United have a rich history and the money as well to bring in good players, and they are getting closer to again challenging for big trophies.

Milik has only one year remaining in his current contract, which expires next season. If the Red Devils genuinely pursue him, they are likely to face competition from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

#4: Andrea Belotti (Torino FC)

Udinese Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A

Andrea Belloti came into limelight when he scored 28 goals for Torino in the 2016/17 season. He could not reach the same heights in the next season, but gradually he has managed to score goals on a consistent basis. This season he has scored 22 goals for Torino in all competitions.

It should also be kept in mind that Belloti has been scoring goals despite playing for an average team like Torino. Also, as the Serie A is a tactical league, it is difficult for forwards to score goals there.

The 26-year-old Italian is athletic and powerful as well. Though he is a bit similar to Anthony Martial, but he is more naturally suited to be a centre forward than the Frenchman. Belloti has also been praised for his tactical intelligence, positioning and work rate.

He could also be tempted to leave Torino to play for a big club like Manchester United. It has been reported that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on the former Palermo forward.