5 Strikers Who Regretted Leaving Manchester United

Sam Curran
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.68K   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:31 IST

Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League
Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United are still one of the world's biggest clubs, despite not winning the Premier League for five years. After 26 years of Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, it was always going to be a period of transition.

Nevertheless, the list of players who regret leaving the Red Devils could still fill several books, particularly forwards. These players range from talents full of youthful promise who drifted into obscurity to experienced players who left for pastures new who found out that the grass was not greener on the other side.

However, it is easy to see why the players left the club, perhaps for the promise of a lucrative payoff or regular playing time after being consigned to the bench at United. But money isn't everything in football and spending time on the bench as a striker isn't always such a bad thing.

Take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who spent 11 years at the club, mostly appearing as a substitute, but who still managed to amass 126 goals. But these players found it hard to find the same rhythm after leaving.

#1 Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Berbatov scored many spectacular goals for the Red Devils but he struggled after leaving United

The languid striker has been an enigma throughout his footballing career: he has long been much maligned for his 'lazy' playing style, although he is equally adept at playing majestic passes and scoring brilliant goals as he is infuriating fans with his less than obvious commitment.

Somewhat typically, throughout his time at United, he frustrated and delighted in equal measure, although he always had a regular starting place. Berbatov was bought from Spurs in 2008, where he had a very successful period and scored a lot of goals.

He was initially a great success at United, even if his price tag was somewhat limiting. Towards the end of his time at United, he got left out in favour of Wayne Rooney and the more energetic Javier Hernandez. And when he left the club for Fulham in 2012, things were never quite the same for the slender Bulgarian.

At Fulham, he was the main man but his scoring rate declined and he got even 'lazier', which pushed him out of favour, amid accusations that he was itching for a move, which he eventually got two years later to Monaco.

That was where he eventually faded into obscurity but the best years of his career were definitely at Spurs and United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Dimitar Berbatov Wayne Rooney Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Sam Curran
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Huge Manchester United fan hoping the club will return to their former glory. I write a variety of articles about football including historical articles, my take on current football issues and lists (i.e. 5 players who regretted leaving Manchester United).
