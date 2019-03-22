5 strikers that could end Real Madrid's lack of goals

Giulio Prifti FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 22 Mar 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

So far, the 2018/19 season has been horrible for Real Madrid. The Galacticos dropped out of the Champions League against Ajax Amsterdam in the Round of 16, after winning the competition 3 times in a row.

They are in 3rd spot behind Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona in the La Liga, with the Catalonians nearly unreachable at the top. In addition, maybe the biggest harassment for Madrid: The 3 Classico losses since Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane both left the capital. Now in March, the latter was appointed to lead Real back to top after two disappointing managerial spells of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. With those two, the biggest issue has been the lack of goals, which is connected to issues in the striking position, where Karim Benzema is slowly declining.

The Frenchman was trusted by his manager a lot, but after the loss of Cristiano he failed to step up and make the fans forget their star. Therefore, one of the biggest challenges for Zidane is to find a new starting striker.

Having a budget of reported £300 million, the club definitely does not lack money and ambition to find a replacement for their agening striker. A young Galactico signing is needed, that could lead Madrid back to glory and fill the gap on the scoresheet, that a certain Portugese left the last summer.

To be realisitc, I did not include agening strikers that have been linked to Real over the past few years, like Lewandowski or Agüero. The player should be a poster boy, a goal threat but also have a name to him that Madrid fans could cheer after a big win. Here are my propositions, that I think could lead the record winner of the Champions League back to the top:

#1 Mauro Icardi

Parma Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Icardi is an Argentinian that started his career at FC Barcelona. After not getting his chance at the club he swapped Spain for Italy, where he hired for Sampdoria Genoa. There he played two quality seasons and in 2014 earned himself a move to one of Italy's biggest clubs: Inter Milan. In the start of 2019 he fell out with Inter board and does not seem to be happy, playing for the Nerazzuri anymore.

He is only 26 years old but already scored 119 goals in the Serie A and assisted furthermore 26. He is a pure poacher, not as involved in the play as others (only averaging 15 passes per game), but still makes 1.2 key passes per 90. His main ability are his lurking in the box skills. In this area, the Mauro makes 2 shots in every game and is also usually in the winning end of crosses.

How he would fit Madrid: Icardi is a Spanish speaker, which him to fit very easy into the squad and as a big player in Italy, a transfer could turn him into a global superstarhat, also matching the transferpolicy of Real. Despite this, he also is very consistent on the pitch, at least scoring 15 goals in his last 4 Serie A seasons. Despite being great in the box, he would need to improve passing numbers to fit in as a number 9 in Zidane's system. Apart from that I could see him joining the Los Blancos and partially fill in the gap, at least when it comes to goal scoring, that Ronaldo left at the club.

Costs: £70 million

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement