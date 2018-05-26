5 strikers who impressed the most in the 2017-18 La Liga Season

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

The 2017-18 La Liga belonged to Barcelona, as the Catalans produced some magnificent performances in the entire season. Barcelona outclassed every opponent they came up against with their attacking style of play.

The entire season was a one-sided affair as Ernesto Valverde’s men were the most consistent and dominant force in the 2017-18 La Liga season.

Though Barcelona couldn’t make it to the Champions League semi-finals, Ernesto Valverde had stated that winning the La Liga title has boosted his side’s confidence.

Their Clasico game against Real Madrid was a nail-biting contest as both the teams stamped their supremacy with some great performances. Ernesto Valverde had recently expressed his disappointment due to their loss against Levante as Barcelona had rested some of their key players for this game including Lionel Messi.

Apart from this, there were some sensational performances from some of the best strikers in the Spanish La Liga. We take a look at 5 such strikers who produced some inspiring performances by outlasting their opponents.

#1 Lionel Messi

The Argentine once again took the La Liga by storm with some sensational performances with his attacking style of play.

He and Luis Suarez formed a dangerous frontline partnership showcasing their predatory skills with some exemplary performances.

The 30-year-old outclassed his opponents with his creative dribbles and immaculate finishes scoring 34 goals with 12 assists to his name in 36 La Liga games this season.

Many thought that maybe after the departure of Neymar, the balance of their forward line might get affected, but the 30-year-old teamed up quite well with Suarez in the forward line and his coordination with the midfield was sharp as ever. He has deceived the opposition’s defense with his accelerating runs and crafty dribbles.

His recent performance in the EL Classico game was just outstanding. His spectacular free-kick in a match against Atletico Madrid in March that helped the Catalan's win the game was amazing.

Atletico Madrid put up a great fight in that game and was successful in tying Barcelona's defense, but was totally outdone by the Argentine's pace and artistry in the second half that ultimately went against them.

His performance in the 2nd leg pre-quarters of the Champions League against Chelsea was absolutely thrilling to watch. Messi totally outclassed their defense with his pacy runs.