5 most successful European clubs in football history

From the beginning, Europe has been the football powerhouse. The intensity, glamor, high-profile players, money and the fan following enjoyed by European football are unmatchable.

Apart from the top-five leagues (EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Primeira Liga), competitions like UEFA Champions League and Europa League up the ante further. We have been fortunate enough to be treated to spectacular clashes over the course of years and we know it's just getting better.

European football houses far too many heavyweights in the form of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich among others. There have also been teams like PSG, Ajax, etc., from outside Europe's top-five leagues but still putting up a show.

As the clubs and the fans of the sport ready themselves ahead of the new Champions League season, let's take a look into the history books to find the most successful team in Europe.

Ranking the five most successful European clubs in football history.

#5 S.L.Benfica (80 trophies)

Benfica is the most successful club in Portugal

S.L.Benfica — the most successful club in Portugal — occupies the fifth spot on our list. From its birth in 1904 to this date, Benfica boasts 80 trophies in total.

After being the dominant force during the 40s and 80s, Benfica's downfall coincided with the rise of FC Porto during the 90s and 2000s. However, the club bounced back brilliantly to once again conquer the Primeira Liga.

Benfica's trophy cabinet houses — 2 x UEFA Champions League, 37 x Primeira Liga, 26 x Portuguese Cup, 7 x Portuguese League Cup and 8 x Portuguese Super Cup.

#4 Real Madrid (92 trophies)

Real Madrid have won the Champions League a record 13 times

Even though the mighty Los Blancos are fourth in terms of most trophies earned in Europe, the club of the century is considered arguably the strongest and the most successful team in the world at the moment.

Winning UEFA Champions League (13) and La Liga trophies (34) a record number of times, Real Madrid lead their competitors by a distant margin. Even though from the start of the 90s, the Galacticos have seen a dip in their form in La Liga, Real Madrid are an entirely different force when it comes to continental fixtures.

Having won the European Cup for the first 5 times in a row, Real Madrid went on to create another record. They won the trophy back-to-back three times between 2016 and 2018 in the Champions League era.

Let's take a look at Los Blanco's trophy list — 13 x UEFA Champions League, 34 x La Liga, 19 x Copa del Rey, 4 x FIFA Club World Cup, 11 x Spanish Super Cup, 2 x UEFA Cup, 3 x Intercontinental Cup, 4 x UEFA Supercup, 1 x Copa Eva Duarte and 1 x Copa de la Liga.

