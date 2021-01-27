5 most successful managers in La Liga history

La Liga has been graced by many fine managers in the course of its near nine-decade-long history.

Last season, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid put on an uncharacteristic defensive masterclass to win their first La Liga title in three years. Incidentally, the Frenchman was also at the Real Madrid helm in 2016-17, when Los Blancos last triumphed in La Liga.

Despite the Frenchman's fine track record as a manager, there are a few others who have triumphed in La Liga on more occasions than Zidane.

On that note, let us have a look at the five most successful managers in La Liga history.

#5 Pep Guardiola - 3 La Liga titles

Pep Guardiola

Among four different men who have won three La Liga titles, Pep Guardiola has been the most efficient of them all.

The Spaniard has the highest points-per-match (2.45) in La Liga history and is one of the most decorated managers in the game.

After assuming charge of a slumping Barcelona side that was recovering from a trophyless 2007-08 campaign, Guardiola - who had no prior senior managerial experience - kickstarted a stunning turnaround.

Under his tutelage, Barcelona won a La Liga three-peat, with his first season in-charge producing a continental treble.

Guardiola was denied four La Liga titles in a row by Real Madrid as the tactician ended his last season in charge of Barcelona without a league trophy.

Ten years ago today, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona won the club’s 20th La Liga title! 🇪🇸🏆pic.twitter.com/Tt4eFXguCw — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2020

Although a few other managers have also won exactly three La Liga titles, Guardiola finds a mention owing to his stupendous record and impact in the competition.

#4 Enrique Fernandes - 3 La Liga titles

Enrique Fernandes

Enrique Fernandes is one of the rare managers to have achieved La Liga success with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two powerhouses of Spanish football.

The Uruguayan, who played for Barcelona in La Liga, arrived at the club in 1947 and delivered consecutive titles in the competition.

After assuming the reins of Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid in 1953, Fernandes delivered the club their first La Liga title in nearly two decades.