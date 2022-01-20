5 summer signings who have exceeded expectations in the Premier League

The summer transfer window is a yearly saga in the football community. It is when scouts finally submit their list of players for the team management to try and rope them in.

Over the years, there has been massive inflation in the market and the breaking of transfer fee records has become a normal phenomenon. Fans are always excited to see which players will arrive in England to test themselves in the most challenging league in the world.

The 2021-22 summer window saw many talented players move to England. Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 Premier League summer signings who have exceeded expectations.

#5 Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

Emmanuel Dennis has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists from 18 games so far.

Emmanuel Dennis joined Watford from Club Brugge on 23 June. The 24-year-old made just 13 appearances for the Belgian club last season. He was loaned out to FC Koln in January and remained there until the end of the season.

Dennis is known for his pressing abilities but never quite delivered as a striker. The Nigerian forward's best performances for Club Brugge came in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored four goals over two seasons.

With Koln, Dennis managed to secure just one goal in 10 games. He was soon offloaded to Watford where he has enjoyed a good run form. Dennis has scored eight goals and provided five assists from 18 games for Watford.

#4 Demarai Gray (Everton)

Gray has secured five goals and two assists in just 18 games with his new club.

Demarai Gray is a familiar name in the EPL because of his time with Leicester City. He played a small part in the Foxes' historic run to the club's first Premier League title. However, Gray wasn't a regular player during the Claudio Ranieri era.

The Birmingham youth product spent nearly a decade in England before making a short-term switch to the Bundesliga. After five seasons, 133 league games and just 10 goals with Leicester City, Gray made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen. He scored just one goal from10 matches with the German club.

Gray couldn't adapt to life outside England and he was eventually brought back to the Premier League by Everton. The switch seems to have triggered some sort of form for Demarai Gray as he has secured five goals and two assists in just 18 games with his new club.

Gray's current numbers are far better than his statistics before arriving at Goodison Park.

