5 Summer Transfers That Could Surpass Ronaldo's £100 Million Move To Juventus

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo Day

This summer is going to be a hugely intriguing one for football fans, with several major moves being mooted. All of this, of course, coming in the aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mega move to Juventus for a fee believed to be in the £100 million region.

Now, while Ronaldo’s move is a massive deal that has shaken the football world to its core, it may not actually end up being the biggest transfer deal of this window. Several other deals could yet eclipse CR7’s pricey transfer, and Ronaldo’s switch could merely be the tip of the iceberg.

It may be Real Madrid who are hardest hit and most impacted by the Ronaldo transfer, but the ramifications of that deal will play out across the globe and have an impact on plenty of other clubs ahead of the 2018/19 season.

With that in mind, then, here’s five ginormous transfers that could end up making Ronaldo’s £100 million move look like pocket change.

#5 Paul Pogba to Juventus

AC Milan v Juventus FC - TIM Cup Final

To say last season was a tumultuous one for Paul Pogba would be an understatement, with the French midfielder coming in for regular criticism from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Some blamed Pogba’s so-so club form on being played out of position by Mourinho, while the Portuguese himself would make no qualms about publicly lambasting the former Juventus man if he felt it was necessary. And now, it looks as if a return to Turin could well be on the cards for Pogba.

In his career to date, Pogba has played for Manchester United, then Juventus, then back to the Red Devils, and it now appears that he could be on his way back to the Old Lady by the time the summer transfer window slams shut.

Speculation has surrounded Pogba’s future for several months now, but the latest reports claim that Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has given the 25-year-old Frenchman the impetus to push through a transfer away from Old Trafford, so keen is he to link up with CR7 in the famed black and white of Juventus.

Should Pogba indeed get his wish, you can bet that any transfer fee would eclipse the €112 million Juventus paid Real Madrid for Ronaldo – not least because the Red Devils hold the upper hand, thanks to Pogba still having three years left to run on his current United contract.

