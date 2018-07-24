5 superstar players playing in Asian football leagues

Asian football leagues are becoming a bread earner for many footballers with more big-name signings and more money being pumped into the clubs. Chinese Super League clubs are leading the race of signing big names into their clubs which started with the like of Nicholas Anelka, Didier Drogba, Paulinho and kept on splashing more money bringing Axel Witsel, Carrasco, Alex Texeira, Carlos Tevez, Ezequiel Lavezzi and many more. Players in the twilight of their careers are coming more to the league and having a valuable contribution to the league. They may not be the best as they were in their peak, but for the standards of league and pace of the game in Asia, they are doing well.

Similarly, J League of Japan has had Zico and Gary Lineker playing in the teams earlier in the days, and now has the maestro Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres playing for Vissel Kobe and Sagan Tosu respectively. Qatari Club Al-Sadd SC has managed to rope in the services of Xavi Hernandez.

India's own Indian Super League managed to attract Marco Matterazi, Florent Malouda, Trezeguet, Diego Forlan, Alessandro Del Piero, Helder Postiga, David James, Robbie Keane and many more.

The leagues have been signing the players to grow the leagues and make more prominent and known players sign for the club, as they have their own fan base which will help in the viewing of the league. As of now, China is being the favourite place for players. Young players like Oscar and Witsel are playing, who still are yet to age and have much more football left in them.

So, now let us look at the five stars who have signed and are playing in Asia. They may not be at their peak, but they have the talent and the experience to show in the field.

#5 Lukas Podolski

At number five in our list is the sharpshooter Lukas Podolski from Germany. All of you may be familiar with his name. Having plied his trade at some of the top clubs of Europe like Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Galatasaray, he now plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan's J-League. Vissel Kobe signed him from Galatasaray after the season ended.

For a player who won the Best Young Player award at the 2006 World Cup, ahead of Messi and Ronaldo, he has not had the best of careers. His injuries hampered his better prospects. But, he finished with 49 goals for Germany in 130 matches for the senior team and was a regular in the team.

