5 Superstars likely to sign with Real Madrid in 2019

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.00K // 13 Sep 2018, 07:18 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to be replaced at the club

Real Madrid is world renowned for it's famous 'Galacticos'. Despite this, the last Galactico signed was Gareth Bale way back in 2013. The instrumental Cristiano Ronaldo moved on this summer and Madrid have faced years of being outspent by both domestic and European rivals. To remain as the dominant force in Europe, Madrid are likely to splash out on several superstars in 2019. Here are the most likely candidates.

#5 Raheem Sterling

The young forward continues to improve

Sterling has slowly developed into one of the Premier League's best attacking players over the past five seasons. The forward would inject both pace and youth into Real Madrid's attack and Sky Sports recently revealed that Madrid are interested in the player. An official bid for the player is expected in the summer of 2019 and Manchester City are likely to do everything in there power to stop the player from leaving.

#4 Harry Kane

Kane could replace Benzema in Madrid

Karim Benzema seems to be the glue that holds together the forward line in Madrid. Whilst his goalscoring form is questionable, his ability to hold up play and make space for others is undeniable. Harry Kane is the exact opposite.

If he joins Madrid, Kane will contribute less for teammates whilst scoring far more goals. With the player yet to win silverware with Spurs, he could be lured to the Bernabeu next summer where he would link up with former teammate Gareth Bale.

#3 Eden Hazard

It may be time for Hazard to leave London for Madrid

Hazard will be 28 during the 2019 summer transfer window and this may represent the last year that Madrid would be willing to pay in excess of £100 million for the Belgian. It will be a pivotal summer for the talismanic forward and one that will determine where he plays his football during the peak years of his career.

It is worth noting that he has already hinted at leaving Chelsea this year. If his current club fails to qualify for the Champions League this season, Hazard will look to seal his transfer to Madrid in 2019.

