5 superstars who underperformed after their transfers to Manchester United

A wealth of resources doesn't always guarantee success in football. Manchester United's failings in the transfer market over the last decade are a perfect example of this. The Red Devils have not really suffered from a shortage of money and have been able to lure some of the biggest stars in the game to Old Trafford.

However, only a handful of these high-profile moves have worked out for Manchester United. Many big-time players who have flopped at United have found success at other clubs either before or after their United stint.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who underperformed after their transfers to Manchester United.

#5 Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek's move to Manchester United has undeniably been a disappointing one for all parties involved. Since his highly anticipated arrival at Old Trafford in 2020, the Dutch midfielder has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Despite showing promise and talent during his time at Ajax, he has been largely overshadowed by other midfield options at United. Injuries and inconsistent playing time have hampered his ability to adapt to the Premier League and make a significant impact on the team's performance.

This lack of playing time and opportunity to showcase his abilities has left both the player and the fans frustrated, and it's clear that his move to Manchester United has not worked out as expected.

In 62 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, the Dutchman has scored just two goals and provided two assists.

#4 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United has been marked by moments of brilliance but will ultimately be viewed as underwhelming for multiple reasons. Despite producing occasional flashes of his immense talent and ability to influence games, consistency has been a persistent issue with Pogba.

The Frenchman's performances have often been polarizing, with periods of exceptional play followed by extended spells of mediocrity.

Additionally, his relationship with the club and its fans has been marred by transfer speculations and his erstwhile outspoken agent, the late Mino Raiola, making public statements about his desire to leave.

All these factors have contributed to a sense of unfulfilled potential. This has led many to believe that Pogba's time at Manchester United fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his return to the club.

#3 Jadon Sancho

It looks like Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United could come to an end very soon. The English winger joined United amid huge fanfare in the summer of 2021. But at Old Trafford, he has been a shadow of the player he was during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has failed to turn in a string of consistent performances throughout his time at the club. A recent falling out with United's manager Erik ten Hag has marked a new low for Sancho at United.

The Dutch coach criticized Sancho in a press conference to which the youngster responded rather unwarrantedly on social media. It doesn't look like the Englishman wants to work his way back into the side as reports claim that he has refused to apologize to Ten Hag for his actions.

Sancho's downfall can be best illustrated using his stats. At Dortmund, he scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions. At United, he has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances in all competitions.

#2 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria's one-year stint at Manchester United came during a forgettable chapter in the club's history. The Argentine winger arrived at Old Trafford in a high-profile transfer from Real Madrid, with great expectations placed upon his scrawny shoulders.

However, his time in England was marred by inconsistency and injury struggles. While he showcased glimpses of his undeniable talent with some stunning moments, he struggled to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

Off the pitch, he encountered personal issues, including a traumatic burglary at his home, which further affected his form. Ultimately, Di Maria's underwhelming performances and a reported rift with then-manager Louis van Gaal led to his departure to Paris Saint-Germain after just one season.

This left Manchester United fans disappointed as they were really hoping that Di Maria would be the player who'd help fire them back to the top of English football. He scored just four goals and provided 12 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez's transfer announcement video where he was playing "Glory, Glory, Man United" on the piano was perhaps his greatest moment in a United shirt.

There was a lot of excitement as the electric Chilean arrived at the club, a feeling he failed to generate with his performances on the pitch subsequently. All things considered, it'd be cruel to blame Sanchez alone for his time at United going awry.

He was a poor fit for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United and looked clueless on the pitch. Frustration kept growing with each and every dismal performance and it wasn't long before he was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan and he eventually joined them on a permanent basis in 2020.

Sanchez scored just five goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United. This came on the back of the Chilean attacker's incredible stint at Arsenal, where he scored 80 goals and provided 45 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions.