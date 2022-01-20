5 surprise stars of the season so far

Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe - the usual suspects are firing this season as per usual. However, as is the essence of each season, this year too we have the emergence of surprise stars. These are players whom no one expected to perform at the level they are currently performing for one reason or another.

So here are five players who are surprising everyone with the quality of their performances this season. One player from each of the top five leagues has been included.

#5 Ligue 1 - Lovro Majer

Lovro Majer has long been deemed a great prospect in Croatian football but no one expected his entry into Europe's major leagues to be this good. Rennes signed him in the summer for 12 million pounds and his start to the season has been so good that he's already been linked with Real Madrid.

Majer has been an excellent creative outlet for the French side who are in the midst of an impressive season. He averages 1.6 key passes per game and has already provided five assists. He is also responsible for creating 4.17 shots per game, which is quite high.

#4 Bundesliga - Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick has long been deemed as someone with plenty of potential but not much to show for it. But in 2021 it all changed. Coming off a decent season with Bayer Leverkusen, Schick took the Euros by storm, winning the Goal of the Tournament and ending as the joint top scorer.

This season he has continued his rich vein of form. He has completely exploded, scoring 18 league goals in 16 games. It wouldn't be surprising if he gets a big move this summer.

