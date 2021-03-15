5 surprising players who should be named in the England squad by Gareth Southgate

With the international break almost upon us, England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to name his latest squad this Thursday afternoon. The Three Lions are set to face off against San Marino, Albania, and Poland in the 2022 World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Most of the usual suspects – Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling – are expected to be called up, but could Gareth Southgate also spring some surprises?

With plenty of English players shining during the current season in the Premier League and elsewhere, it’s clear that Southgate has a lot of talent to choose from.

With that in mind, here are five players who could receive a surprising England call-up this week.

#1 Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa - England caps: 0)

Ezri Konsa has been praised for his displays for Aston Villa this season.

Aston Villa have received plenty of plaudits for their defensive strength during the 2020-21 campaign. In fact, Dean Smith’s side have kept more clean sheets – 14 – than any other Premier League side other than Manchester City.

And while praise has been heaped onto goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and current England defender Tyrone Mings, it’s arguable that Villa’s most outstanding defender has been Ezri Konsa.

Still just 23 years old, Konsa – who joined Villa from Brentford in the summer of 2019 – has looked fantastic ever since the 2019-20 season recommenced following the COVID-19 lockdown. And his form in the current campaign has been phenomenal.

Konsa has missed just two of Villa’s Premier League games thus far and has chipped in with two goals. But it’s his defensive attributes that make him stand out.

The Villa man scores highly when it comes to tackles, blocks, and interceptions. His positional awareness is fantastic, as he often seems to find himself in the right place at the right time to stop opposition attacks.

With England crying out for more strength at center-back, Konsa has more than earned a maiden call-up with his form this season.

And by bringing him into the upcoming squad, Gareth Southgate would also keep the Villa man away from the Portugal national side, who have reportedly been looking at him too.

#2 Patrick Bamford (Leeds United - England caps: 0)

Could Patrick Bamford act as deputy for England striker Harry Kane?

One area where Southgate is likely to find himself short when it comes to this squad is in attack.

Captain Harry Kane and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin are fit. But Southgate will likely have to make do without Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho, Danny Ings, and perhaps Marcus Rashford too.

And this could mean that Leeds striker Patrick Bamford moves towards the front of the queue when it comes to looking for a potential backup for Kane.

Bamford has enjoyed an absolutely tremendous debut season in the Premier League with Leeds.

Once seen as a journeyman who struggled in front of goal, he’s been able to score 13 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. Only Kane and Calvert-Lewin are scoring more when it comes to English players.

But Bamford’s game isn’t just centered around his goals. With Leeds playing an extremely fluent attacking style, Bamford is also required to bring his teammates into play. And it comes as no surprise to see that he’s also got five assists to his name.

With Kane now adept at dropping deep to feed England’s wide forwards, replacing him with an out-and-out striker like Calvert-Lewin, who lacks that ability, would always be a risk.

But based on what we’ve seen this season, Bamford certainly has the capability to play in this manner. And so he should definitely be given a chance by Southgate in the upcoming games.

