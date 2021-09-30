5 tactical changes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should implement at Manchester United

It is no secret that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a critical position this summer. The Red Devils have had a decent start to their Premier League campaign, winning four of their first six matches.

That being said, their loss against Aston Villa last weekend was a setback for the 20-time Premier League Champions. United's first few fixtures have been easier compared to other title contenders and dropping four points so far would hurt them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in his third season at Manchester United

After spending more than two seasons as Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to win silverware. The closest United have come to winning a trophy under him was in the Europa League last season when they lost to Villarreal in the final.

United's start in the UEFA Champions League has been very disappointing as they lost their opening game to the Young Boys. The following week, they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by West Ham United. Although United secured a thrilling late win over Villarreal courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo in their second Champions League outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not out of the woods yet.

There is still time for the Norwegian to turn things around at Manchester United but he will have to act quickly. On that note, take a look at five tactical changes that could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's cause at Manchester United:

#5 Devise a proactive attacking plan

Manchester United have to attack

One of the major issues seen under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management at Manchester United is their tendency to wake up only after conceding first. United have started games slowly and have struggled to impose their authority until they concede. Some of the times, it has been too late for them to act upon.

The Red Devils have often found themselves trailing and then trying to make up for the goal conceded. Some of the top teams in Europe have shown that attacking from the very beginning of the game makes a lot of difference. Because of this cautious approach by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, opponents have been fearless in facing them, which was not the case before.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Manchester United have won 10 @premierleague matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition's history. Character. 10 - Manchester United have won 10 @premierleague matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition's history. Character. https://t.co/e5SHicjX0O

Even last season, Manchester United started slowly and were frequently on the backfoot. Luckily, they were able to make a strong comeback in the majority of the games. But this approach has to change this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to make sure his team are on the attacking front from the very onset. Only then can the Manchester-based club stand a good chance of winning the title this season.

#4 Make better use of the bench

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has depth in his squad at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been blessed with a quality squad with good depth.. One of the criticisms the former Molde manager has faced is his use of resources at Manchester United.

It is not just about the players that are brought on but at times Solskjaer has been quite reluctant to bring on substitutes and has preferred to use his first-team. In last season's Europa League final against Villarreal, the 48-year old hesitated to replace David De Gea with Dean Henderson during the penalty shootout. The English goalkeeper was much better at handling the penalties than his Spanish team-mate yet Solskjaer persisted with De Gea.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom Donny van de Beek always wants the ball and constantly plays progressive passes through the lines. Ole has to use him more. Donny van de Beek always wants the ball and constantly plays progressive passes through the lines. Ole has to use him more. https://t.co/Xa9i4KqTOn

Even in the current season, he has been reluctant to use Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder is a fine footballer and can play in various positions as per the need of the team. Against Aston Villa over the weekend, the former Ajax player was not even given a chance off the bench despite performing well in midweek.

With quality players at his disposal, Solskjaer should rotate and really use them wisely. Considering the fact that the season will only get hectic from now on, it is imperative that Manchester United efficiently use all the players at their disposal.

